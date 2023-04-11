UK to see return of ultra-low interest rates, IMF says | business news





According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ultra-low interest rates will return in the near future, along with crash-driven inflation.

This should be good news for homeowners. Many of them have been hit hard by the recent sharp rise in mortgage costs.

The United Nations financial institution says the combination of an aging population and low productivity will curb inflation and return interest rates to pre-pandemic levels.

The IMF said skyrocketing inflation, now at a 40-year high in the UK, was just a hiccup in the overall trend towards low interest rates rather than a permanent change to the global financial environment.

“The recent rise in real interest rates is likely to be temporary. Once inflation is under control, central banks in developed countries are likely to ease monetary policy and return real interest rates to pre-pandemic levels.” conclusion.

According to IMF analysis, “natural” interest rates have not changed due to the pandemic.

So-called “natural” interest rates, anchors of monetary policy that neither stimulate nor restrain economic activity, “will remain low in developed economies or fall further in emerging markets,” the report concluded.

If accurate, it means less fiscal pressure because the government can borrow more cheaply.

Read More: Global Economic Growth Forecast Under 3% Amid Geopolitical Disruptions Bank of England Raises Rates After Inflation Soars 356,000 Mortgage Borrowers Struggling to Pay by End of June 2024

But that means central banks, especially in developed countries, may have to resort to bond buying and other strategies again to cut policy rates.

Some economists have argued that the pandemic has reversed forces such as globalization that have shifted natural interest rates higher, helping to keep borrowing costs low and pushing government debt to historic levels.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

7:33 The Bank of England has released documents showing that UK GDP increased slightly in the second quarter of 2023, contrary to earlier predictions of a technological recession.

The IMF noted that the situation may have changed and that the impact of developments such as the shift to a less carbon-intensive economy still lingers.

However, the fund said its analysis indicated that the current high rates were “most likely temporary.”

If interest rates normalize to previously low levels, a sufficiently severe recession could force central banks to “rely on the same strategies they used in the decade prior to the pandemic, including balance sheet policy and forward guidance.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ultra-low-interest-rates-set-to-return-imf-says-12854853 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related