New investments boost digital connectivity in the UK





Up to $100 million to put the UK at the forefront of future research and around $150 million with $40 million to bolster 5G technology adoption ambitions to bring standalone 5G to all populated areas by 2030 to support the next generation Significant Investment Package Unveiled A new wireless infrastructure strategy will provide Prime Minister’s priorities for economic growth.

Technology Minister Michelle Donelan today (Tuesday 11 April) unveiled new initiatives and investments to strengthen digital connectivity and put the UK at the forefront of future communications technologies, unveiling growth, innovation and potential across the UK.

As part of a new wireless infrastructure strategy, the government plans that all populated areas will have standalone 5G (some companies call it 5G Plus) by 2030. 77% of the population already have access to basic 5G from one provider.

This nationwide 5G coverage will unlock new technologies that will change the way we live and run our businesses at a time when the connectivity we depend on has grown significantly and become more woven into the lives of all of us. Robots and drones on factory floors are making cities smarter, cleaner and less congested. Innovation is set to be supercharged.

Today’s announcement also pledged $8 million to bring high-speed broadband to up to 35,000 of Britain’s most remote buildings. Under the new plan, households and businesses in the most remote areas unable to connect to gigabit-enabled broadband will be funded to connect to Earth-orbiting satellites, providing up to 10 times the broadband connectivity. Faster than currently available.

The 40 Million 5G Innovation Fund also helps drive 5G investment and adoption by businesses and public services, unlocking opportunities to create value, innovation and growth at the local level using advanced wireless connectivity.

To support mass adoption of 5G nationwide, the strategy sets a clear, investment-friendly framework for mobile network operators by lowering deployment costs and improving demand. The government also reaffirmed that there is no magic number for mobile operators, noting that all decisions on consolidation are left to competition and market authorities.

The UK is set to have gigabit broadband coverage of just 6% in 2019, reaching 75% this month and 99% by 2030.

Technology Minister Michelle Donelan said:

Our wireless infrastructure strategy lays out a plan that enables everyone to enjoy the benefits of improved connectivity, no matter where they live. We are doing this by ensuring that all populated areas in the UK have what I call 5G Plus technology by 2030. We’re also committing $8 million to bring satellite connectivity to the most remote communities so no one is left behind.

We are also supporting long-term economic growth in the UK with a 40 million fund to encourage innovative 5G investment across the private and public sectors. This will help the industry change at a time when the way we communicate, work and do business is on a major evolutionary precipice.

This measurement package accelerates our progress towards becoming a science and technology superpower with significant initial investments in the future of telecommunications. We want to ensure that 6G is developed to meet the needs of people and businesses across the UK and strengthen our international competitiveness across the economy.

future communications mission

The government has also announced a new long-term national mandate to ensure the UK is at the forefront in adopting and developing 6G, the future of digital connectivity. As part of a full-scale 6G strategy, the government will ensure next-generation mobile connectivity meets the needs of people and businesses across the UK.

The government initially committed to funding up to $100 million to shape and drive early-stage research on 6G and influence global standard-setting. The UK will work closely with our allies to accomplish this mission. In other words, it will ensure that we exert our influence in shaping the global environment, integrating our values ​​into future communications technologies, and protecting our security interests. This will support the UK’s drive to become a science superpower as outlined in the Science and Technology Framework.

Accelerate Broadband Rollout

We are implementing a new initiative to accelerate the deployment of faster internet connectivity by working with local authorities and the telecommunications industry to further test the use of flexible permits on road works to install fiber optics in multiple regions.

spectrum statement

Spectrum is the invisible electromagnetic wave that enables all wireless technologies, from cell phones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to aircraft navigation and satellite applications. Spectrum-dependent devices and services now underpin nearly every aspect of our economic and social lives.

As spectrum becomes more important to the UK’s strategic priorities, from communications and broadcasting to space and defence, the new Spectrum Manifesto also sets government priorities.

This means better connectivity for people across the UK and better access to spectrum to support new enterprise applications that will drive future economic growth, productivity and improved public services.

Note to editors

Various industry figures endorsed today’s announcement.

Mobile UK CEO Hamish MacLeod said:

Mobile UK welcomes the government’s wireless infrastructure strategy, which recognizes the challenges operators face when rolling out full 5G. We are encouraged by the commitment to ensuring that net neutrality regulations are fit for purpose, the role of public investment in 5G, and the request for Ofcom to review its annual spectrum rates.

World-class mobile connectivity needs to be built on a framework that encourages investment. This strategy represents an inspiring first step along the way and we will work with government to ensure it delivers.

Howard Watson, BT Group Chief Security and Network Officer, said:

We welcome new aspirations for nationwide stand-alone 5G. Achieving this goal can only be delivered if significant new private sector investment is unlocked that will require ambitious policy reform. We look forward to working with governments to modernize net neutrality rules on the critical issues outlined in this strategy, particularly to incentivize content providers to use the network efficiently.

TechUK CEO Julian David said:

This strategy is an important step towards creating the right environment for long-term infrastructure investment and improving the quality of the UK telecommunications network. Wireless infrastructure will play a central role in achieving the UK’s ambitions for productivity, growth, prosperity and net zero targets. We cannot miss the benefits that the next generation of advanced telecommunications services will bring to UK consumers and businesses. techUKs members look forward to collaborating with governments on strategic details, in particular on increasing adoption and adoption of telecom services.

UKRI Professor Dame Lynn Gladden, Chair of the Research Council for Engineering and Physical Sciences, said:

The world is increasingly connected and communication technologies are constantly reshaping our lives. From the way we work, socialize, and play to supporting national infrastructure, the future of telecommunications will have far-reaching implications. This new funding will spur critical research and innovation to help the UK make the most of this potential and realize economic growth for generations to come.

Howard Watson, BT Group Chief Security and Network Officer, said:

Ericsson UK & Ireland CEO Katherine Ainley said:

We welcome the launch of the new wireless infrastructure strategy and government initiatives to accelerate 5G adoption and 6G research in the UK. The announcement highlights the government’s recognition of the enormous economic opportunity offered by advancing mobile connectivity across the country. We can realize truly groundbreaking innovations through connectivity that will transform industries and create a more connected, safer and more sustainable world. Ericsson has been connecting the UK for over 120 years and our multi-million pound investment in our 6G research program last year reflects our determination to make the UK a digital leader for decades to come. We are delighted that the Government shares this ambition.

