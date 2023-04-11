US, Philippines launch war drills in disputed South China Sea





MANILA, Philippines (AP) U.S. and Philippine forces on Tuesday kicked off their largest combat drills in decades in the Philippines and its waters across the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, where Washington has repeatedly warned China for its increasingly aggressive actions.

The annual drills by longtime treaty allies, called Balikatan Tagalog for shoulder to shoulder, will run until April 28 and will involve more than 17,600 troops. It will be the latest show of American firepower in Asia, as the Biden administration strengthens an arc of alliances to better counter China, including in a possible showdown over Taiwan, an island democracy Beijing claims as its own. .

This is consistent with efforts by the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to defend its territorial interests in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, by strengthening joint military exercises with the United States and by allowing batches of US forces to remain in rotation. additional Philippine military camps as part of a 2014 defense pact.

The relationships we have, that we build in these exercises, will allow us to respond more quickly to conflict, crisis, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” said U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Eric Austin.

About 12,200 US military, 5,400 Philippine forces and 111 Australian counterparts are taking part in the drills, the largest since Balikatan began three decades ago. The exercises will feature US warships, fighter jets as well as Patriot missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers and anti-tank Javelins, according to US and Filipino military officials.

In a live-fire exercise the allies will hold for the first time, U.S. and Philippine forces sink a target ship in Philippine territorial waters off the western province of Zambales on April 26 during a bombardment and a coordinated inland and coastal artillery airstrike, Col. Michael Logico, a Filipino spokesman for Balikatan, told reporters.

We need to shoot a target closer to what we would expect in a real threat, which is an intrusion from an adversary by sea, Logico told reporters. We demonstrate that we are ready for combat.

Asked if Marcos feared Beijing was upset by rocket fire near the busy waterway that China considers its territory, Logico said it was not mentioned when he briefed. the chairman of the event. Marcos wants to watch the live-fire exercise, he said.

In the western province of Palawan, which faces the South China Sea, the exercises will involve retaking an island captured by enemy forces, Logico said.

Philippine military officials said the drills were aimed at bolstering the country’s coastal defense and disaster response capabilities and were not aimed at any country.

Such scenarios on the ground will test allied capabilities in combined arms live fire, information and intelligence sharing, communications between maneuver units, logistics operations, amphibious operations, said the United States Embassy in Manila.

In a sign of deepening defense cooperation, Philippine foreign and defense secretaries will meet with their U.S. counterparts in Washington on Tuesday to discuss U.S. military presence and proposals for joint naval patrols, officials said.

Washington and Beijing have been on a collision course over longstanding territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments, and Beijing’s goal of annexing Taiwan, by force if necessary.

Last week, China warned against stepping up US military deployment in the region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning told a regular press briefing in Beijing that this would only lead to more tension and less peace and stability in the region.

The Balikatan drills kicked off in the Philippines a day after China concluded three days of combat drills simulating the lockdown of Taiwan, following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens’ meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy the last week in California that infuriated Beijing.

On Monday, the US 7th Fleet deployed the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius less than 12 nautical miles off Mischief Reef, a Manila-claimed coral outcrop that China seized in the mid-1990s and turned into one of the seven missile-protected island bases in the South. The hotly contested China Seas in the Spratlys archipelago. The US military has undertaken such freedom of navigation operations for years to challenge China’s vast territorial claims.

As long as some countries continue to claim and assert limits on rights that exceed their authority under international law, the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea guaranteed to all, the 7th Fleet said.

___

Associated Press reporters Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

___

Find more AP coverage from the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-philippines-military-exercises-60af099f1526c6fce180d217e97788ad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related