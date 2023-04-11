UK Families Switch to TV Subscriptions, Less Night Out | UK cost of living crisis





UK consumers cut back on grocery, clothes shopping and dining out last month, but streaming and pay-TV subscriptions surged as cash-conscious viewers switched to an all-nighter.

Spending on digital content and subscriptions rose 4.1% in March, the highest year-over-year increase in five months, driven by the return of blockbuster series such as Succession, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso. Using Credit and Debit Cards.

However, consumers trying to balance their households cut back on dining out, with monthly spending down 5.6 per cent, while apparel store spending fell 3.4 per cent, the biggest drop in six months.

Overall consumer card spending, which includes spending on travel, lodging and other services as well as shop spending, rose only 4% in March from a year ago, well below the current official annual inflation rate of 10.4%.

At Barclays, which processes nearly half of UK credit and debit card transactions, soaring household bills have led more than half of consumers (54%) to cut discretionary spending. That echoes findings from a report by accountants KPMG earlier this month that nearly two-thirds of UK consumers have reduced their dining out costs since the beginning of the year.

The Barclays report also highlights strategies shoppers are using to combat food price inflation of more than 18%, the highest level since August 1977.

Grocery spending increased by 7.1% over the past month, with 53% of consumers choosing to cut back on luxuries or one-off snacks. More than a third (38%) told Barclays that they plan meals ahead of time to avoid wasting food or to avoid using vouchers to reduce grocery costs.

Esme Harwood, director of Barclays, said Britons were still doing their best to cut money at their weekly stores as energy costs continued to rise. The cuts are also affecting restaurants, with many cash-strapped consumers avoiding social initiatives related to eating out.

Businesses holding out for a big boost over the king’s coronation weekend could have their hopes dashed. According to Barclays, only 35% of consumers plan to spend on activities during the extra holiday weekend, and only 8% plan to drink at bars and pubs.

Hospitality and leisure businesses will hope that the busy bank holiday period will provide a boost to counter consumers’ day-to-day cost savings, Harwood said. While forecasts for Coronation Weekend are sluggish, Mother’s Day results are more encouraging and show that Britons are still taking advantage of one-off moments to get out and celebrate.

New figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) are consistent with the conclusion that total sales in March rose 5.1% from a year ago, well ahead of the 12-month average of 2.6%. BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said her mother’s day boosted sales this month. Stores received an extra boost as last-minute shoppers rushed to local avenues and shopping centers to pick up trinkets, perfumes and flowers.

Barclays’ consumer spend figure was up 3.5% for other specialty retailers, driven by increased purchases at florists and card stores, the best performance since April last year.

However, KPMG, which compiled the BRC figures, said the increase in sales values ​​was primarily due to higher inflation, which overshadows the broader consumer trend of declining sales.

Meanwhile, inflation has fallen to its lowest level in a year, according to a report by accounting firm BDO.

The inflation index, which looks at various surveys and opinion polls conducted by institutions, fell 2.19 points to 110.99. A score of 95 or higher indicates that inflation is still increasing, but it is nonetheless the lowest score since March last year.

Currently, the UK’s official inflation figure of 10.4% (based on the Consumer Price Index) includes February. The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release March figures on April 19.

