Weather warning issued for UK as heavy rain and wind blow in London





female

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK this week as London is expected to be plagued by heavy rain and strong winds.

Winds of up to 60 mph and heavy rain will hit parts of the UK amid unstable weather, forecasters say.

Wet weather continued in London later in the day on Tuesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting continued rain, occasional heavy rain and strong winds from mid-afternoon.

Rain and strong winds are expected to continue until around midnight Tuesday night, followed by a clearing, dry and chilly night.

Strong winds and showers are expected to continue on Wednesday, particularly in the afternoon, with possible hail and thunder.

read more

The National Weather Service said: Strong winds, showers and rain will continue through much of this week, but winds will weaken on Friday.

Weekends can bring positive change to Londoners. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast Saturday will be sunny and dry.

The UK Meteorological Office has issued a yellow alert covering the west coast of England and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland for 12 hours from 3pm on Tuesday.

A second alert was issued for the south west coast of England and south west Wales from 6am to midnight on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are widely expected within the warning zone, but some coastal areas, particularly south-west Wales and parts of Cornwall, can occasionally see wind gusts of 60 mph or more.

Heavy rain or showers with strong winds.

The Environment Agency has also issued eight flood warnings for scattered areas in southern England where flooding is possible.

Deputy Director of Meteorology Steven Keates urged people to be prepared for the distinct possibility of strong winds in parts of the UK, particularly in the south and west.

He also said heavy rain and some snow were likely, but the latter was probably confined to the highlands to the north.

Mr. Keates added: Although uncertainties are large, wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in some exposed highland or coastal areas, and about 35 mm (1.4 in) to 50 mm (2 in) of rain could fall in some areas.

People enjoy London’s spring weather.

Sunbathers sit by a tree enjoying the warm sunny weather in London’s St James’ Park.

AFP via Getty Images

A couple takes a selfie with a cherry blossom tree in Battersea Park in southwest London.

dad

People enjoying the afternoon sun at St James’ Park in London.

dad

A woman is taking pictures from a tree in St James’s Park on a sunny day in London.

AP

People walk among cherry blossom trees in Battersea Park in southwest London.

dad

People taking selfies in St James’ Park, London.

dad

People taking selfies in St James’ Park, London.

dad

People feeding parrots in London’s St James’ Park.

dad

People enjoying the afternoon sun at St James’ Park in London.

dad

People enjoying the afternoon sun at St James’ Park in London.

dad

People enjoying the afternoon sun at St James’ Park in London.

dad

After the recent warming, forecasters say it will get colder across the country over the next few days before temperatures recover by next weekend.

Temperatures dropped on Monday after the Easter holiday, when Britain was hotter than Rome.

A high of 17.3C (63.14F) was recorded in Chertsey, Surrey, just below the year’s highest temperature of 17.8C (64.04F) recorded at Santon Downham, Suffolk, on March 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/london-weather-forecast-met-office-weather-warnings-rain-wind-b1073265.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related