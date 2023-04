The Philippines and the United States launch the largest drillings ever in the South China Sea | Military News

The Balikatan drills will involve more than 17,000 troops and come amid rising regional tensions.

The United States and the Philippines have begun their largest-ever military exercises, which will include a live-fire exercise on a sunken ship in the South China Sea.

More than 17,000 troops take part in the annual event, known as Balikatan, with around 12,200 US soldiers, 5,400 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as well as representatives from other countries, including Australia. Balikatan means shoulder to shoulder in Tagalog.

The exercises are due to end on April 28.

The Balikatan exercise improves both AFP and US armed forces tactics, techniques and procedures in a wide range of military operations, AFP spokesman Colonel Medel Aguilar said in a statement. statement released by the US Embassy last week. This increases our ability to work together effectively and efficiently in response to various crisis situations.

Balikatan provides unprecedented opportunities to demonstrate the strength and readiness of the Philippine-American security alliance, said Lt. Col. Daniel Huvane, joint director of information for Balikatan, adding that these activities were important investments for hone the capability of US and Philippine forces. work together in various military operations.

The latest Balikatan drills begin as China wraps up three days of military drills around Taiwan which the islands’ president has described as a regional security threat and Japan has called an intimidation.

The Philippines has come under increasing pressure from China in recent years due to Beijing’s extensive claim to nearly all of the South China Sea.

In February, Manila accused the Chinese Coast Guard of using a military-grade laser against the crew of a Philippine Navy vessel that was on a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ayungin. Shoal in the Philippines, which is in the exclusive economic zone of the country.

In 2012, Beijing took control of the Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines, and Manila began legal proceedings the following year over China’s claim to the sea. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague later ruled that there was no legal basis for China’s claim based on its so-called nine-dash line, which came from a 1947 sea map, but Beijing refused to recognize the ruling.

The Philippines recently agreed to allow the United States access to more of its military bases as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the two countries.

It also strengthens security ties with Japan.

Public polls show most Filipinos favor closer ties with the United States, although there were a number of protests early in Balikatan among people fearing Manila could be drawn into conflict wider.

