



Junior doctors across the UK have launched a four-day strike over salaries that could lead to an unprecedented interruption in health care, with up to 250,000 appointments delayed.

Doctors set up a picket line outside the hospital from 7 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday morning, marking the longest halt in a wave of unrest since last year that has brought nurses, ambulance crews and other health workers into action.

Tens of thousands of qualified junior doctors, who make up nearly half of the medical workforce, are striking for pay rises that better match inflation in recent shutdowns affecting the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The British Medical Association (BMA), a union representing doctors, is demanding a 35% increase, claiming that its members have suffered effective pay cuts of 26% over 15 years.

British junior doctor Aislinn Macklin Doherty told Al Jazeera that health care in the UK is like a sinking ship because of government spending choices.

If you’re in a system where wolves that you think have something to do with pay cuts are collapsing around you, you’re going to reach a critical point where you have to stand up for what you believe in or just accept and walk away, she said. .

Tuesday’s strike follows a three-day doctors’ strike last month.

Junior doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care in the NHS, want a 35% pay rise.

NHS UK National Medical Director Stephen Powis said the strike would be disruptive on an unparalleled level and we are very concerned about the potential severity of the impact on patients and services across the country.

He said there would be far more cancellations in operations and procedures this time than the 175,000 rescheduled during previous strikes, but added the NHS was working to ensure emergency services remained intact.

“We have also asked (the hospital) to reschedule the procedure and the outpatient as soon as possible, but it will take several weeks to recover,” Powis told BBC Radio.

The BMA said it could stop a strike by more experienced junior doctors if Health Secretary Steve Barclay offered credible salaries.

The strike not only threatens patient safety, but was timed to maximize disruption after the Easter break, Barclay said in a statement.

He said the BMA’s demands were unreasonable and would mean an increase of more than £20,000 ($24,840) for some doctors.

The health minister said unrealistic demands led to the collapse of the talks.

Barclay, writing for the Sunday Telegraph, said the demand was at odds with wage agreements in other parts of the public sector at a time that is putting significant economic strain on the country.

The BMA had previously said it was willing to start negotiations with Barclay and end the strike once its members received credible salary offers to address a 15-year pay erosion.

The doctors' group said its members are willing to start talks with the government and call off the strike if they receive a credible salary offer.

We were knocking on the health minister’s door asking to meet with him to negotiate a settlement on this dispute long before the current strike began, said BMA Junior Doctors Committee Co-Chair Dr Vivek Trivedi.

We’ve had a formal dispute since October. He refused to respond and refused to see us until we got the results of the strike vote. It took him months to get a credible offer on the table and avoid industrial action. So to say he’s disappointed is disingenuous at best.

We are still willing to call off the strike this week if the Secretary of State makes a credible proposal on which to base the negotiations.

The strike is the latest involving NHS staff, following strikes by nurses, paramedics and others demanding a raise to better reflect annual inflation of more than 10 per cent.

Zaid Al Najjar, medical director of a British organization that treats doctors with mental health problems, told Al Jazeera that stress has caused thousands of doctors to lose their jobs or fall into depression, some even contemplating suicide.

He stressed that many physician problems are systemic given the reduced resources and staffing shortages.

A lot of that, he said, was due to workload, working conditions, worry about making mistakes, about being harmed, and about not being able to deliver what you thought you were capable of when you entered the profession.

Britain has been hit hard by an economy-wide strike, with workers struggling with a cost-of-living crisis fueled by double-digit inflation.

