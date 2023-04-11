Algrano launches ‘direct trade’ green coffee platform in the USDaily Coffee News by Roast Magazine





Swiss-based coffee trading platform and logistics provider Algrano is launching in the US, with plans to offer quantities as small as individual 60-kilogram bags to US roasters.

The forward-thinking company was initially launched in 2015 and has since been boosted by at least two multimillion-dollar investments, while leading the shipment of hundreds of containers of coffee to European roasters in 30 countries.

Algrano is currently gearing up to make its public debut in the United States in Portland, Oregon at the Specialty Coffee Expo 2023, taking place April 21-23. (See DCN’s full Expo coverage here.)

Kosta Kallivrousis, a Kansas City-based specialty coffee professional who previously served as an account manager for green coffee trader Ally Coffee, has been tapped to lead Algrano’s sales efforts in the United States.

After spending eight years building a strong direct sourcing market used by hundreds of roasters in 30 European countries, we were positively surprised to see that American roasters share the same needs as their peers in Europe,” said the Algrano CEO Raphael Studer in an announcement of the US Launch. “Now we’re excited to help them find the right partners and coffees at origin, have an easier way to communicate with growers, and get full price transparency and live online tracking of shipments.

The Algrano platform is designed to facilitate seamless direct trade between green coffee producers and coffee buyers, while Algrano manages the logistics. The platform functions as a social media platform with growers and buyers able to create their own verified profiles and tell their own stories while facilitating direct communications between players at both ends of the sourcing flow.

Algrano also facilitates the purchase of small volumes for small commercial roasters through a “shared shipments” program.

A number of US roasters have participated in a US pilot of the platform, with the first shipment to North America expected soon from Peru. The platform will launch in the United States with shared shipments from Colombia, Brazil, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Rwanda, with more to follow later in the year, according to Algrano.

In the launch announcement, Kallivrousis suggested that US operations could ultimately benefit coffee growers, while offering more variety to US roasters.

Direct trade is not just about paying a better price directly to a producer,” Kallivrousis said. “Coffee farmers are removed from determining their own reality. Algrano gives producers a platform to have direct conversations with the people who buy their coffee. It’s unique. The marketplace is the starting point for meaningful relationships, which leads to greater agency for coffee growers.

Does your coffee business have news to share? Inform the DCN editors here.

More DCNs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailycoffeenews.com/2023/04/10/direct-trade-green-coffee-platform-algrano-makes-us-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related