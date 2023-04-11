Report Suspends UK Trade Negotiations After Attack on British Embassy in India





India reportedly suspended trade negotiations with Britain in response to Rishi Sunak’s government’s lack of action after protests at the Indian embassy in London last month, according to reports.

The Indian government reportedly pulled out of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal until the British government publicly condemned a Sikh separatist movement that destroyed the Indian High Commission in Aldwych.

An anonymous British government source said India [have] They said they don’t want to talk about trade and they don’t want to do trade negotiations. Because I see it as part of our broader problem of not taking the attacks on the Indian High Commission and the wider Sikh separatist movement seriously.

Supporters of the Khalistan movement, which calls for a separate homeland for the Sikh community that pioneered India’s Punjab state, lowered the Indian flag and smashed windows during protests in early March.

[The] Indians don’t want to talk about trade until there are very public protests in the UK condemning Khalistan extremism, a source told The Times.

India has denied stopping the talks and a government source told The Independent that the report was baseless.

Similar protests to the London protests have taken place outside Indian embassies in the US and Canada in recent weeks.

They come as Indian authorities launch a massive search in Punjab to arrest separatist leader Amritpal Singh. New Delhi has convened senior diplomats from the US, UK and Canada to protest and demand improved security at Indian missions in the country.

Following the London incident, security barricades were removed outside the British High Commission in Delhi and at the High Commissioner’s residence, widely seen as a retaliatory measure.

At the time, Indian officials said that “barricades on the road to the committee that created a barrier to commuting have been removed.”

A Department of Trade spokesperson condemned the recent acts of violence and said authorities were working with the Metropolitan Police to review security and make changes to ensure the safety of employees.

The British government initially committed from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to reach a trade agreement with India by Diwali 2022, but negotiations were derailed by Suella Braverman’s remarks about Indians overstaying UK visas.

Since then, British-Indian relations have deteriorated further in the form of a critical BBC documentary examining Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. India’s tax authorities later raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

But on March 30, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal insisted that the trade issue stand on its own, saying that trade negotiations were “going very well”.

According to UK government statistics, UK-India bilateral trade relations will reach $34 billion in 2022, up $10 billion from the previous year.

The Confederation of British Industries (CBI) estimates that an India-UK free trade agreement could increase trade by $28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by $3 billion.

