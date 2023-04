An American outpost in Greenland renamed Pituffik Space Base

Thule Air Base, the US ballistic missile warning site in Greenland, was renamed Pituffik Space Base in an April 6 ceremony at the northernmost military installation in the Americas.

Pituffik (pronounced bee-doo-FEEK, according to Space Force) is the latest base with a military space mission to receive a new name since the US Space Force was created in December 2019.

Most space-focused facilities, like Patrick Space Force Base in Florida or Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, ditched the Air Force Base moniker for a new direction. Pituffik, the traditional Greenlandic name for the area, is the first Space Force installation to get a completely different title.

This name change represents our wish to celebrate and recognize the rich cultural heritage of Greenland and its people and their importance in sustaining this facility against the harsh environment north of the Arctic Circle, said the Head of Space Operations. , General Chance Saltzman. ceremony, according to a press release.

RELATED

Located about 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle on the remote northwest coast of Greenland, Pituffik has become increasingly important to the United States as world powers vying for military and economic influence in the world. ‘Arctic.

The Space Force guards working there protect the American homeland from ballistic missile strikes and identify objects in a growing field of space debris.

Crews use the Early Warning Radar Enhanced Weapon System, a phased array radar that detects and reports attack assessments of sea-launched and intercontinental ballistic missile threats in support of strategic missile warning and of missile defense, says the Space Forces website about the 12th Space Warning Squadron. Additionally, radar supports spatial domain awareness by tracking and characterizing objects orbiting the earth.

About 150 people are stationed at Pituffik. Troops must reach the base, which is shrouded in ice for nine months each year, in specialized C-130 transport aircraft equipped with skis.

RELATED

The site also provides a unique location for international scientific research, cold military training and environmental protection programs.

We recognize the important role this facility has played in keeping our countries and all of North America safe, said Alan Leventhal, U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, of which Greenland is a territory. I hope [Pituffik] will become a symbol of our cooperation in science, climate and space research, the common defense of our countries, and the stability of this incredible part of the world that is so vital to our survival.

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as a senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, The Frederick News-Post (Md.), The Washington Post, and others. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2023/04/10/thule-no-more-us-run-outpost-in-greenland-renamed-pituffik-space-base/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related