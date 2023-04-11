German punk band humiliated after being denied entry to the UK due to post-Brexit rules | Brexit





A German punk band says they have been humiliated and belittled after being denied entry into the UK for a UK tour due to opaque and confusing post-Brexit rule changes.

Trigger Cuts, a trio from Stuttgart, said they were scheduled to perform at seven UK venues this week, but were turned down by British border guards in Calais on Thursday 6 April.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess said the German band’s nightmare experience showed the damage Brexit has done to touring musicians. Not worth it in the meantime.

Longtime music agent Ian Smith, who co-founded Carry On Touring and campaigns to help artists work in the EU and UK, said he hears every month that artists from the EU are denied entry due to post-Brexit requirements. . He said it was too opaque and confusing.

Trigger Cut said their passports had been confiscated and were kept in a room in Calais for verification.

Trigger Cuts guitarist Ralph Schaarschmidt wrote on Facebook: Months of planning, driving 1,750km to Calais and back to Stuttgart, van rental costs, expensive customs declaration fees, ferry tickets are free. We are sitting in a deep, dark hole emotionally right now. This is a nightmare I don’t think I’ve ever been so depraved for.[ed]As sad and bad as today.

After being contacted by the band, Smith said they did not have a COS certificate. Instead, they planned to enter the UK under the terms of the Permitted Paid Engagement (PPE) waiver, which is free.

This allows musicians to spend up to a month touring the UK if invited and paid for by a UK-based organization or client. Artists must present official invitations to attend prearranged events and be able to prove that they are self-sufficient during the trip and able to pay for their return home.

COS is considered a safer bet as an alternative route to the UK, but requires more cumbersome paperwork, Smith said. A promoter sponsors the band, confirms its eligibility and insures the band for a stay in the UK ranging from a few days up to 90 days.

Smith said many artists were stuck at the border because government guidelines were unclear and only printed in English, not the EU language. Another problem, he said, is that individual border officials can deny anyone they want at the border at their discretion and have no right to appeal.

Schaarschmidt said he would never attempt a UK tour again. For all the love of music, these bureaucratic, cost-intensive and humiliating conditions are simply unacceptable.

Burgess said Brexit’s damage to musicians is slowly unfolding, with already skyrocketing costs and potentially diminishing income impacted by streaming, making it difficult for bands to tour.

The need for visas, carnets and all the other bureaucracy means that grassroots artists will find it impossible to travel around Europe.

He asked the government to make it easier for bands to play live, both for British artists in the EU and vice versa for audiences who wanted to see them. The government makes enough noise that music is one of Britain’s strongest exports, but they are clearing opportunities for new artists in the future, he said.

Smith said the government should educate UK promoters and venues about entry requirements for overseas artists to prevent other artists from suffering the same fate as Trigger Cut.

A government spokesperson declined to answer questions about why Trigger Cut was denied entry into the UK.

They said: Musicians and performers are a valued and important part of British culture that attracts world-class entertainers and musicians from all over the world. This is why we offer dedicated immigration pathways for creative workers.

All visa applications are carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with immigration regulations. The application process is designed to ensure that all visa decisions are made using the most accurate information and are fair to all applicants.

