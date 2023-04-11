Report: US military satellite dishes overdue for upgrades





WASHINGTON Ground terminals used to operate US military and intelligence satellites are running out of capacity and in dire need of upgrades, a new report from the Government Accountability Office warns.

GAO auditors spent more than a year investigating the state of the Satellite Control Network, operated by the US Space Force. The network of 19 satellite dishes, first established in 1959, is spread over seven sites around the world.

SCN faces obsolescence issues and potential capability gaps as DoD and other agencies launch more satellite systems that will rely on the network, GAO says in report released 10 april.

Congress-led study

The SCN study was mandated by Congress in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. The GAO wrote a similar report a decade ago warning of the need for a long-term sustainability plan for the SCN.

There is a need for more capacity, the new report says, as annual SCN-supported satellite launches have tripled since 2012.

The SCN is mainly used to support satellite launches and early operations, track and control satellites; and provide emergency support in the event of satellites being dropped or lost.

To address the capacity shortage, the Space Force is looking at ways to augment the SCN with commercial capacity and with other government agency antennas. The Space Force also plans to acquire 12 new, larger capacity antennas, an effort known as the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource, or SCAR. The first prototype is expected in 2025.

Users trying to retain capacity

In the meantime, the Space Force has asked SCN users to reduce non-critical contact with satellites, the GAO said. Officials told auditors that some SCN sites are running out of spare parts and facing rising costs to maintain aging systems.

The Space Force has signed an agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to use some of the agencies’ excess capacity. According to the GAO, the Space Force plans to upgrade and use five NOAA antennas to increase contact with five satellite systems.

In 2016, the Air Force awarded Braxton Science and Technology Group a small business innovation research contract to determine how to augment the military satellite control network with commercial antennas, a program called Commercial Augmentation Services (CAS). But currently, no SCN-supported satellite uses CAS due to cybersecurity concerns, according to the GAO.

The current CAS contract with Braxton, now part of Parsons Corp., ends in August 2023. Space Force plans a follow-on competitive contract that could include development work for commercial antennas.

Phased array antennas to increase capacity

The $1.4 billion SCAR program, meanwhile, will acquire phased array antennas to significantly increase the capacity of the SCN. Each antenna is designed to make contact between 18 and 20 different satellites at the same time rather than one at a time as with current SCN parabolic antennas.

Space Force officials told GAO that maintaining and operating the SCAR would be less expensive than the current configuration because phased array systems have no moving parts.

The GAO says the estimated rate per minute for SCAR antennas will be $1.60, a steep reduction from SCN’s current cost of $8.75 per minute. By comparison, NOAA antennas cost $16.50 per minute.

The Space Rapid Capabilities Office, an independent agency reporting to the Space Force, last year awarded defense contractor BlueHalo an eight-year contract to supply and install the new antennas.

The first SCAR prototype is expected to be delivered by summer 2025. GAO says more antennas will be delivered between 2026 and 2030.

