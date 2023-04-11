IMF forecasts UK economy contraction of 0.3% this year | International Monetary Fund (IMF)





The UK economy is expected to contract this year and will be behind key G7 countries at a time when an outbreak of new financial upheaval threatens to slow the global recovery, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

Underscoring the growing risk of a hard landing in developed countries, the Washington-based organization noted that the UK and the euro area are particularly affected by rising energy costs and high inflation.

The IMF recently said that global growth could slow to 1% if problems with US and Swiss banks are an early warning of a serious financial crisis.

The fundamental question facing market participants and policy makers is whether these recent events are a harbinger of more systemic stress that will test the resiliency of the global financial system, a canary in the coal mine, or simply the challenges posed by tightening monetary and financial conditions. Is it an isolated symptom? The IMF said it had had enough liquidity for more than 10 years.

The IMF slightly raised its UK growth forecast for this year from -0.6% three months ago, following the central assumption that a financial collapse would be avoided, but expected the economy to still contract 0.3%.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the IMF has upgraded Britain more than any other G7 country. The IMF says we are now on the right track for economic growth. By adhering to this plan, we will cut inflation by more than half this year, putting a strain on everyone.

Hunts Labor leader Rachel Reeves said the IMF’s forecast showed how far behind the UK is on the world stage. This is not only because 13 years of slow growth under the Tories are weakening our economy, but also why families are getting worse as they face Tory mortgage penalties and see living standards drop at the fastest rate since records began, the shadow prime minister said. said.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said Britain is the only developed country where businesses face extra costs and bureaucracy as a result of Brexit.

The UK is one of only two G7 countries, along with Germany, to contract in 2023, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO), after becoming the fastest-growing economy in 2022.

Pierre-Olivier Gurinchas, the fund’s economic adviser, said the UK won’t get a break early from the cost-of-living crisis that has pushed inflation to 10.4 per cent a year and will rebound slightly next year to 1 per cent growth. A general election is expected to be held.

Gourinchas said he continues to predict a recession in 2023, aided by the fairly sharp impact of higher energy prices, tightening monetary policy and some tighter financial conditions. Our overall assessment is that this will be a challenging year for the UK but growth will increase in 2024.

The IMF expects global economic growth to slow to 2.8% this year from 3.4% in 2022, and problems affecting U.S. regional banks, such as Silicon Valley banks that collapsed last month and Switzerland’s recent rescue of Credit Suisse, will ease more steeply. He said there is a risk. It turned out to be a sign of a more widespread malaise.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

IMF economic chart

Gourinchas said the global economy was ostensibly showing a gradual recovery after the setbacks caused by the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beneath the surface, however, turbulence is building and, as the recent banking instability reminds us, the situation is very fragile.

He said the IMF supported the central bank’s decision to bring inflation back down from its highest level in 40 years, but acknowledged that raising interest rates could expose fundamental problems in the financial system.

So, by historical standards, we are entering a dangerous phase of low economic growth and rising financial risks, but inflation has yet to decisively break through, he added.

WEO believes that the major forces influencing the global economy in 2022: rising interest rates, limited space for governments to cut taxes or increase public spending, historically high levels of debt, and evidence of a global fragmentation into competing blocs overlap, suggesting financial stability. Interacted with the problem.

A hard landing, especially in developed economies, poses an even greater risk, the report said. Policymakers may face difficult trade-offs to reduce rigid inflation and maintain growth while maintaining financial stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/11/uk-economy-shrink-imf-euro-area-energy-costs-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related