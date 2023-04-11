Latest leak highlights number of people with access to top secret US material | United States national security





Evidence emerging from leaked classified US defense documents suggests it was probably not a dastardly Russian or US hacking or disinformation plot, but rather a another example of the carelessness with which Washington manages its secrets.

The least likely version of reality is the one circulating among Kremlin supporters, that this was a shrewd CIA distraction ultimately aimed at demoralizing the Russians by showing how many lives they had lost and how their war was going in Ukraine.

The reference to Russian losses, however, was only in one of more than a hundred documents known to have been leaked, and the rest of the material is prejudicial either to Kiev, by revealing the ammunition problems of the Ukraine and some of its air defense deployments, either in the United States, outlining the depth of its involvement in the defense of Ukraine, some of its methods of collecting intelligence on Russia, including details of technology little-known satellite and the extent of Washington’s espionage directed at allies, such as Ukraine, South Korea and Israel.

Slightly more plausible, because of all of the above, is the theory that it was a Russian hack designed to embarrass Washington, and that’s what unnamed US officials told Reuters on Friday. But this version also does not correspond very well to the known facts.

Aric Toler, an investigator for Bellingcat, the open-source intelligence journalism site, spoke to netizens from the servers involved in the release of the documents, if not the original leak. It doesn’t look like a Kremlin plot.

The first appearance of the documents appears to have been on a server called Thug Shaker Central (among other names) as early as October. The server was set up on the Discord platform for gamers by a few people who had met on another server for fans of Oxide, a YouTuber who posts video chats about guns, vests bulletproof, night vision mounts, etc. Some suggest that these associates were outcasts because they were seen as too racist. One of Thug Shaker Central’s alternate names included a racial slur.

According to former Thug Shaker Central users, the server admin role was handed over more than once before the alleged leaker was made responsible. Sometime in October he (and it is believed from the context that the leaker was male) released the first leaked documents, apparently to show 19 other members on a channel he created about Ukraine called Bear vs. Pig. The title is thought to refer to a video that went viral last year of two pigs fighting a black bear in Connecticut. Some of the other users posted mind blowing responses, and the backer posted more material over time, but nothing more happened. No one was in a hurry to further distribute the documents.

The channel shared updates about the war, but most of it wasn’t really about the war, Toler said. It was mostly people playing Call of Duty and talking over voice chat and sharing memes or whatever. They were young people. Some of them were teenagers.

It was only five months later that another user, an American teenager, made the materials more widely available on another Discord server for fans of another YouTuber, WowMao, a Filipino who specializes in historical memes.

From there, they spread to Minecraft players, with one user relying on them to support their point of view in a row with another player. Then there was another delay of a few weeks, before the material reached the right-wing forum 4chan and a Russian Telegram channel, where a document was doctored.

The Russian Telegram channel editing a single file from this 100+ file leak was the best thing that could happen to USG [US government], Toler said on Twitter. Now they can claim that this was all a Russian operation, even if it was just a crappy modification of a single part of a single file.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Based on discussions with people who watched the leaked files arrive over the past few months, there was no way Russia was behind this, he added.

The truth is perhaps more worrisome to the United States and its allies than a Russian hack. The Washington Post quoted a defense official as saying that many documents appear to have been gathered over the winter for General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior military leaders, but they were available for other United States. staff and contractors with appropriate security clearances.

According to the most recent figures released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, 1.25 million people had clearance and access to read top secret documents within the US government in 2019. The figures have not been made public since then, but there is no suggestion that they have diminished significantly. The Pentagon said it was reviewing its access policy.

Such large numbers make it almost a statistical certainty that at some point incredibly damaging top secret material will fall into the hands of someone willing to leak it, perhaps for ideological reasons, like Edward Snowden, in the case of his revelation of American mass surveillance.

In this case, the evidence suggests that the person responsible is most likely a gaming and weapons enthusiast with motives no more complicated than a desire to impress other members of his Internet chat group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/10/leaked-secret-us-defense-documents-circulated-by-gamers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related