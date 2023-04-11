UK’s top lobbying group CBI sacked director over alleged misconduct – POLITICO





London’s leading business lobby group CBI has “immediately” sacked its director Tony Danker following an investigation into workplace misconduct.

The CBI, which represents a large British conglomerate and has about 190,000 members, has been rocked in recent weeks by a series of sexual misconduct allegations by senior managers. The British government suspended ties with the group as the scandal developed.

Danker stepped down last March after The Guardian reported that he had filed a formal complaint about his actions.

Separate allegations were also uncovered against other CBI employees, including an account of a woman who claimed to have been raped at a staff party.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CBI announced that Danker would be replaced by the group’s former chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith, who is now a senior manager at Barclays.

“Tony Danker will be terminated immediately following an independent investigation into specific workplace misconduct complaints against him,” it added. “While the board wishes to make it clear that he is not the subject of the Guardian’s recent allegations, we believe his conduct was less than expected from the director.”

Three other CBI employees have now been suspended “pending further investigation into several ongoing allegations,” the CBI added, adding that it “is in contact with the police and has made it clear that it intends to cooperate fully with the police investigation.”

In his own statement, Danker admitted that “the CBI suffered heavy publicity following revelations of horrific events that occurred prior to my tenure”, but the nature of his exit was questioned by lobbying groups.

“I was horrified to learn about them for the first time last week. Nevertheless, I was shocked to learn this morning that I had been dismissed from the CBI without being invited to present my position as originally identified. Many suspicions about me have been distorted, but I am aware of the fact that I have unintentionally caused inconvenience to many colleagues, and I am sincerely sorry. I wish my former CBI colleagues success.”

The CBI, which has frequently clashed with the British government over Brexit but has tried to repair relations with ministers in recent years, announced that it would bring in a “new, high-ranking chief personnel officer” and ordered board members to “oversee” it. Examining the roots and branches of our culture, governance and processes.”

