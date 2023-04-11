Automakers face tests to meet U.S. EV target





The Biden administrations plan to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles to reach a two-thirds share of new cars in less than a decade pushes automakers further in a direction they have already taken. But keeping to the new schedule will be a challenge.

Most automakers are convinced that a transition to electric vehicles is necessary and inevitable, and they have spent tens of billions of dollars developing electric models and building the factories needed to produce the cars and their batteries.

Ford Motor is aiming for electric vehicles to make up half of its sales by 2030, a big step towards the administrations goal. General Motors renovated a Detroit plant to make electric vehicles and recently started production at a new battery plant in Ohio. Volkswagen makes an electric model in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Toyota is planning a battery plant in North Carolina.

But the industry and its customers still have a long way to go. While electric vehicle sales are on the rise, they accounted for just 5.8% of the 13.8 million new cars and trucks sold in the United States last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce self-pollution limits on Wednesday designed to ensure that all-electric models account for 54-60% of new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 and 64-67% by 2032.

These goals will raise the bar of ambitions set by President Biden two years ago, when he issued an executive order setting the goal for electric vehicles at 50% of new cars by 2030.

Transportation is the largest source of carbon dioxide and other gases linked to changes in Earth’s climate. The Reducing Inflation Act, signed into law last year, provides tax incentives of $7,500 for electric vehicle buyers, which has helped increase electric vehicle purchases. The law also provides billions of dollars to support battery production in the United States and the mining and processing of lithium and other minerals needed for battery cells and electric motors.

Still, the drive to get electric vehicles into American garages may rest with people like John Torrance of Hamburg, NY, a suburb of Buffalo. A salesman for a packaging company, he is on board with the idea of ​​reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change, but struggles to imagine an electric vehicle suitable for his life.

Owner of a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck, he often has to haul a trailer full of gear for his job, and he sometimes tows an RV for vacation driving habits that don’t sit well with electric vehicles. It’s not unusual for him either. of having to drive 300 miles on a work trip, and further when visiting relatives in Michigan.

The rise of electric vehicles

I’m a person who likes to go out there and not have a lot of stops, he said. If I’m working, I can’t really wait an hour or more to charge an EV

On top of that, he lives in an apartment, so he would have no way to charge an EV at home.

Whether Americans are willing to accept changes in their work and lifestyle to drive electric vehicles is just one of many hurdles and uncertainties. Perhaps the biggest is lithium. The soft, silvery-white metal is the key component of EV batteries, and the world produces only a small fraction of the amount that will be needed by the majority of car buyers to go electric in the United States, in Europe and China, markets where more than 50 million cars were sold last year.

Can we really produce enough lithium for this? asked Mike Ramsey, a Gartner analyst who tracks the electric car industry. They weren’t even at 10% now, and it’s hard for companies to get the lithium they need.

As mining companies race to expand lithium production, the pace at which they can do so is unclear. In North Carolina, for example, Albemarle is trying to reopen an open pit mine along Interstate 85 near Kings Mountain, 32 miles west of Charlotte.

The mine operated from the 1940s through the 1980s, and to reopen it the company must develop plans to protect the surrounding groundwater, determine if the steep sides of the mine are suitable for new operations, and address any contaminants that may be present. in the pit. lake at the bottom of the mines.

Extracting lithium from hard ore at the site involves a more difficult and expensive process than other sources, and locals have begun working to block the resumption of mining operations.

The supply and production of other metals, including nickel, rare earth metals, manganese and cobalt, must also increase to support a tenfold increase in electric vehicle sales.

On another front, the factories and assembly lines needed to produce millions of electric vehicles each year do not yet exist. While GM, Ford and other automakers have plants under construction, they will need to produce two or three times as many battery plants to meet their sales targets and those the Biden administration is setting.

Building and ramping up dozens of new factories will take years, and this process can be difficult. It took GM about three years to complete its battery plant near Lordstown, Ohio, and the start of production was slow. In the first three months of this year, GM sold less than 1,000 electric vehicles with batteries from the Ohio plant.

Rivian and Lucid, two EV start-ups, struggled for more than a year to keep factories running at the expected pace. Even Ford, which started making its F-150 Lightning electric pickup a year ago, produced just over 2,000 a month in the first quarter of this year. Sales of another electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, fell 20% this quarter. The company’s goal is to be able to produce 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the start of 2024 and to manufacture two million per year by the start of 2027.

Established automakers must also balance the speed at which they increase sales of electric vehicles with the speed at which they slow production of the internal combustion models that currently generate almost all of their profits. Ford recently said it expects its EV division to lose about $3 billion this year, though it expects the unit to be solidly profitable by 2026.

Mr. Torrances’ problem with vehicle charging and apartment living highlights another hurdle. If tens of millions of people are driving electric vehicles, an exponential increase in the number of public charging stations will be needed, especially DC-powered fast charging stations.

Finally, even with the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, electric vehicles are still significantly more expensive than conventional vehicles.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Ramsey, the Gartner analyst, thinks continued efforts on all fronts could bring the country closer to the administration’s goals.

Two years ago, I would have said there was no way to make it happen, he says. Now I would say it is at least possible.

