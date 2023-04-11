Will King Charles’ coronation be televised? How to watch in the UK and US





The coronation of King Charles takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th. The King will be crowned alongside his Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and millions of well-wishers are expected to descend into central London to witness the historic event. To commemorate this, an additional public holiday has been approved on Monday 8 May.

For viewers watching the coronation ceremony from home, Britain’s major broadcasters, the BBC, ITV and Sky, will broadcast live from the awards ceremony. American television broadcasters such as CNN and Fox News are also expected to report from Abbey.

The BBC has confirmed that its best-known broadcaster host will lead coverage of the coronation. On the day of the event, Kirstie Young will broadcast from her studio at Buckingham Palace, Hugh Edwards will provide commentary as the doors of Westminster Abbey are opened for the historic occasion, and Sophie Rouss will address outside the Abbey as guests arrive.

Elsewhere on the BBC, JJ Chalmers will address soldiers at the parade, Clare Balding will provide commentary on the ceremonial route and Anita Rani will join thousands of well-wishers gathered in the crowds around the palace. shopping malls and monasteries.

The BBC generally offers a one-time license fee (typically 159 for an annual color license and 53.50 for a black-and-white license) for venues and community environments that do not require a TV license to broadcast the coronation ceremony. all weekend. According to the BBC, community environments include residential streets across the UK from churches, town halls, community centers and libraries, as well as commercial establishments that serve as community venues such as concert halls, performing arts venues, cinemas and shops. It also applies to outdoor venues with facilities to screen events.

However, businesses or events that charge for food, drink or admission are not exempt from license tax.

How to watch the Coronation on TVBBC

BBC Network’s channels (BBC One and Two and iPlayer) will broadcast a range of live video and special programming during the event, with radio broadcasts via Radio 2, Radio 4 and the BBC Sounds app.

The main coronation ceremony on Saturday the 6th will be the centerpiece of live coverage on national television as the doors of Westminster Abbey are opened as Kirsty Young will broadcast live from her studio at Buckingham Palace and Hugh Edwards will commentate. On BBC Two, deaf viewers can access the full signature version of the live broadcast, while Red Button, hosted by Petroc Trelawny, also provides accessible coverage for people who are blind or partially sighted.

On the air, you can expect ongoing coverage from BBC journalists including Martha Kearney, Mishal Husain, James Naughtie, Eleanor Oldroyd and Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond.

Featuring some of the world’s most exciting musical acts, dancers and a world-class orchestra (full line-up yet to be released), the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2. On the evening of 7 May, BBC Sounds will be broadcast from the grounds of Windsor Castle on the East Lawn.

Fans of veteran journalist and former Desert Island Discs host Kirsty Young, who has published some of the BBC’s most moving coverage of the late Queen’s funeral, will be delighted to know that she will be anchoring a live broadcast of the special event from the castle grounds. no see. Young said in her statement: She is thrilled to be part of the BBC’s coverage of the coronation. Our cameras capture history in the making. Ceremonies, spectacle, and royal celebrations have all the ingredients for a weekend to behold.

Elsewhere on the BBC during the Coronation Concert, Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will perform backstage with the artists, while Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary will speak to performers and audiences on Radio 2.

“The BBC is extremely proud to bring groundbreaking events and key historical moments to viewers across the UK and beyond,” said BBC Executive Director Tim Davie in a statement. We will deliver the Coronation in its full glory, with all the quality, ambition and excellence for which our team is world famous.

ITV

The coronation will almost certainly be broadcast across all regional iterations of ITV1 across the UK, with rolling news coverage streaming across ITV News, ITVX and social media platforms.

Presenting ITV’s coverage of the late queen’s funeral, Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham lined up with the broadcaster’s royal editor Chris Ship to host the coronation and extensive holiday weekend royal celebrations.

sky

The ceremony will almost certainly be broadcast on TV’s Sky News, broadcasters’ YouTube, social media channels and websites, with rolling news coverage expected throughout.

Presenters such as Kay Burley, Kamali Melbourne and Anna Botting took the lead in covering the coronation, as Sky covered the late Queen’s funeral procession. Most likely. Sky’s Royal Events commentator Alastair Bruce is also likely to make an appearance in some way.

what to expect

While the King’s coronation will most likely be fully televised, it’s yet to be confirmed if King Charles will become Britain’s first monarch to be publicly anointed (a transparent canopy is reportedly being built for the ceremony).

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was first televised on June 2, 1953, at her request. The event spurred Brits to buy their own TVs to watch at home, eventually reaching an estimated 20 million people in private homes across the country.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

