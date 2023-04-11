US life expectancy hit by misinformation: FDA commissioner Robert Califf





Life expectancy in the United States is three to five years lower than the average for other high-income countries and the gap stems in part from misinformation, said Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Caliph.

“It looks worse, not better, over the last few years,” Califf told CNBC in an interview Thursday at the agency’s headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland.

It is not just the Covid pandemic that is contributing to the decline, he said, pointing out that the gap with peer countries is widening. Califf said a new factor has joined the list of known causes of life expectancy disparities like race, ethnicity, income and education: living in a rural area, where he noted that people are exposed to different sources of information.

“Why aren’t we using medical products as efficiently and effectively as our peer countries? It has a lot to do with the choices people make because of the things that have influenced their thinking,” Califf said.

The commissioner is just over a year into his second round at the helm of the agency, one of only two top FDA executives to return to the post for a separate second term. Since his departure in January 2017, at the end of the Obama administration, the pandemic and rising political tensions have made the fight against misinformation even more complicated and led Califf to make it one of his top priorities at the ‘agency.

“You think about the impact of one person reaching a billion people on the internet all over the world, we just weren’t prepared for that,” Califf said. “We don’t have any societal rules that deem it completely fair, and I think it’s impacting our health in a very detrimental way.”

He said better regulation, including “specific authorities at the FDA, FTC, and other areas” is needed to weed out the misinformation.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf testifies before a Senate hearing on health, education, labor and pensions to consider an update on the ongoing federal response to COVID-19, on Capitol Hill of the United States in Washington, United States, on June 16, 2022.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

A bigger bully pulpit

Califf spoke to CNBC a day before a federal judge suspended FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a move that could have broad implications for both abortion access and the regulation of future medicines. The FDA commissioner addressed several topics, including efforts to lower drug prices, a priority for the Biden administration and lawmakers from both parties in Congress.

Califf noted that while the FDA does not have a direct role in drug pricing, it does have tools to influence drug costs.

“We have an indirect role, and we have a bully pulpit to raise awareness and pressure,” he said, noting that he had previously said drug prices were set by “what you can get less shame factor”.

Califf recently wielded some of that power after the agency approved the first over-the-counter version of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. He tweeted that the FDA encouraged the manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions, to make the drug available “as soon as possible and at an affordable price.”

He plans to use this bullying pulpit more prominently to rein in drugmakers on prices while trying to walk a fine line in vetting a pharmaceutical industry he says produces lifesaving products, from vaccines to statins.

“There’s a balance here that we have to achieve,” he said. “And in some areas we’re not in the right balance right now.”

Research incentives

Califf also encourages the pharmaceutical industry to consider investments in neglected areas of research. He spoke to CNBC the day the agency withdrew approval of the only drug available for preterm labor, Makena, after a confirmatory trial failed to verify its clinical benefit.

“The data was pretty clear,” he said. “But we have to remember that we are seeing an explosion in maternal mortality in this country and many premature births leading to prolonged illnesses and stays in neonatal intensive care units for infants.”

“We need effective treatments,” Califf said. “And the industry doesn’t produce much in terms of effective treatment.”

He also pointed to smoking cessation products and non-addictive medications for chronic pain as areas “where the industry isn’t really producing.”

Incentives put in place by the FDA and others in areas like cancer and rare diseases have revolutionized drug development for these conditions, and similar efforts could aid the development of other treatments, Califf said.

“Now we have to go back to those other areas and figure out what to do to drive activity,” he said.

New obesity drugs

At the other end of the spectrum of pharmaceutical industry interest are new obesity and diabetes drugs, such as those from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly: Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Califf, a cardiologist, said he had “high hopes for this class of drugs”, noting that it is one of many classes of drugs “that address the axis between our gut and our brain”.

“A lot of things that we thought were willpower before, we now come to understand that our bellies signal our brains and vice versa, through endocrine pathways,” he said.

He noted that he is looking forward to the results of studies known as outcome trials to determine whether the drugs reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke when used by people. obese but not diabetic.

“If that happens, we’ll have some big decisions to make as a society,” Califf said. “When do we add drugs to the advice we give to people in the general population?”

Results from Novo Nordisk’s earnings trial for Wegovy are expected this summer. Questions may remain about the long-term safety of taking these drugs: Novo Nordisk executives noted that patients should continue taking the drugs to maintain weight loss.

Califf said the United States could improve its data collection systems by using electronic health records to track things like the long-term safety of these drugs.

“If you want to know if a safety signal is going to appear, we should be able to analyze the composite of electronic health records of people on treatment and not on treatment, and we should be able to do that in the long term, clinical trials at very low cost,” Califf said. “We haven’t developed this system in the US; the UK and Israel are ahead of us in this regard and we need to catch up.

Califf also noted that the drugs may turn out to be safer than expected. He cited statins for high cholesterol and drugs for high blood pressure. He said the profile of these drugs “seems to get better and better over time.”

He also challenged the idea that patients need to take the new obesity drugs indefinitely to maintain their weight.

“It’s true that if you stopped the drug after a while, the weight would come back, but I’m not sure if these people had the behavioral interventions,” Califf said.

He pointed to other areas of medicine where “people feel like they just can’t get it right,” such as smoking cessation, where medication in addition to clinical care means “it’s not maybe not that it’s a completely irreversible situation where you’re just going to bounce back right away.”

As drug use skyrocketed, prompting jokes about Ozempic at the Oscars and on “Saturday Night Live,” Califf said it’s not up to the FDA to rule on off-label drug use.

“We cannot interfere with the practice of medicine, and we will not,” he said. “We need to ensure that our communications clearly indicate where the evidence exists for where the benefits outweigh the risks.”

But one caveat Califf issued was about using compounded versions of the weight-loss drugs provided online by unlicensed vendors.

“Composition is highly regulated,” Califf said. “It should only be used in specific circumstances. Fraudulent use for weight loss is not one of them.”

CNBC’s Leanne Miller contributed to this report.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC and NBC, which airs “Saturday Night Live.”

