Children born in the United States were also separated from their parents at the border





LOS ANGELES The Trump administration intentionally separated thousands of migrant children from their parents at the southern border in the spring of 2018, an aggressive attempt to discourage family crossings that caused lasting trauma and sparked widespread condemnation.

What is only just beginning to be clear, however, is that a significant number of U.S. citizen children have also been taken from their parents under the so-called zero-tolerance policy, in which migrant parents have been criminally prosecuted and imprisoned for crossing the border without permission.

Hundreds, and possibly as many as 1,000, of children born to immigrant parents in the United States have been taken from them at the border, according to lawyers and immigrant advocates who work with the government to trace the families.

In many cases, children born in the United States have been in foster care for long periods of time, and some have yet to be reunited with their parents, lost in the system nearly five years after the separations.

We don’t even know where those parents are today, and whether or not they know where their children are, said Paige Chan, executive director of the nonprofit Together and Free, which has worked with a federal task force tasked with tracking the whereabouts of separated people. families. The US government is only now beginning to report on the number of American citizens subjected to this unimaginable trauma.

It was already known that some 5,500 children born abroad had been separated from their parents under this policy. The separations usually lasted a few weeks, but in some cases they lasted for years.

These revelations represent the first confirmation that children born in the United States traveling with migrant parents were also subject to the separation policy, which became official across the border in April 2018 after being tested in El Paso the year before. .

As US citizens, children did not necessarily have additional rights that would have prevented them from being taken from imprisoned parents, legal analysts have said. In fact, this may have put them at a disadvantage: their status as citizens automatically placed them under the surveillance of national child protection authorities, complicating efforts to track them and reconnect them with their parents.

While foreign-born children were transferred to shelters run by the Federal Office for the Resettlement of Refugees, where they were registered in federal databases and possibly allowed to speak with their parents by telephone, there was no no such system for children sent to foster care systems. State family courts, using varying sets of criteria, were left free to decide how to handle cases.

The situation became even more difficult when the parents were deported.

Theoretically, a state dependency court would determine whether it’s in a child’s best interests to be reunited with a parent, even if the parent has been estranged or faces imminent estrangement, said Carlos Holguin, an attorney who has represented thousands of migrant children in federal custody.

If a judge decides not to return a child to a migrant parent and no U.S. parent is available, the child could be placed in foster care until they turn 18 , said Mr. Holguin.

Most of the children involved were born in the United States to immigrant parents who later returned to their home countries, only to return amid a deteriorating economy and escalating gang violence in Central America and the United States. Mexico.

Parents of US citizens are not automatically allowed to stay in the United States, although such children after reaching the age of 21 can sponsor the undocumented parent for a green card.

Because official records are scattered and incomplete, it will take months for the government to review additional records to identify separated parents and children, then try to determine their whereabouts in the United States or abroad. , said several immigrant advocates who have worked with the interagency. task force, led by the Department of Homeland Security, to track the cases.

Angelo Fernandez, a spokesman for the department, confirmed that an unknown number of U.S. citizen children had been caught up in the border separations and said the task force had combed through the records to identify them.

The ministry encouraged separated families to register on a website created to ensure they receive services, he said.

Leecia Welch, associate director of litigation at Childrens Rights, which litigates cases involving children at the border, said the discovery of so many child U.S. citizens added a new challenge to what was already a thorny issue.

When you think it can’t get any worse, you hear additional facts about the horror of politics, she said.

Ms Chan said her organization was aware of at least 226 American children who had been referred to the San Diego County Child Protective Services agency in California. Records of separated children in foster care in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas do not exist, she said.

Children of varying ages and nationalities have been caught up in the family separation policy, hundreds of whom were under the age of 5. The Trump administration said at the time that the policy was an attempt to deter the thousands of parents who officials said were putting their children at risk by taking them on perilous journeys to the border.

Removing children from imprisoned parents is common practice, officials said. Children are usually removed from US citizen parents in other cases, such as when women give birth while incarcerated or when there has been parental abuse or neglect.

Yet sights and sounds of traumatized children crying after being forcibly taken from their migrant parents sparked national and global outrage, and the policy was called off.

A California federal judge ordered the government in June 2018 to reunite separated parents and children, in response to a class action lawsuit against the separation policy brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. Federal authorities facilitated the reunification of parents and children still detained. But many parents had been deported.

About 900 deported parents and siblings have since been brought back to the United States and allowed to remain in the country with temporary legal status until a long-term settlement is reached.

The reunited families have been eligible for government-funded mental health services, and the ACLU argues that the families should be offered a pathway to permanent status in the United States to compensate for the damage inflicted by the separations.

Lee Gelernt, who is leading the legal case for the civil rights organization, said in court last month that talks with the government were moving very quickly, suggesting a settlement could be imminent.

When immigrant advocates discovered that children of U.S. nationality had been separated from their parents, they asked that those children also be included in the class action, to ensure that they would be eligible for the same remedies and services of the part of the government as a larger group.

This is the unfinished business of righting the cruel policy that has devastated families and traumatized children, said Mark Rosenbaum, attorney at Public Counsel, a public interest law firm that represented separated families in a related lawsuit.

There’s a whole group of families with citizen children who have fallen through the cracks, Rosenbaum said. These parents and children suffered the same harm.

For a time, separate settlement negotiations had also included discussions of monetary compensation for migrant families. But reports in 2021 that the Biden administration was considering payments of up to $450,000 for each person affected by the policy drew criticism from conservative lawmakers, who said people who entered the country illegally should not be eligible. to a major settlement. President Biden has denied such a sum is being considered and the government has suspended talks on damages.

Still, anyone aggrieved by the United States can file a lawsuit against the government, and many families are doing so with the help of the ACLU as well as other groups and private attorneys.

Vilma Carrillo, who was separated at the Arizona border from her American daughter Yeisvi, then 11, recalled seeing immigration officers near the Georgia detention center where she was being held calling one mother after another to reunite them with their children. She has never been paged.

Yeisvi Carrillo, seen in a family photo, is a US citizen who stayed in foster care while her mother, Vilma Carrillo, appealed a deportation order.

Instead, Ms Carrillo said, she was returned to custody and later learned that her child had been placed in foster care because the child was American.

Children born abroad were more easily returned to their parents, immigration lawyers said, because they were held in government shelters and could be quickly transported to their parents without going through state bureaucracies of placement systems family.

Ms Carrillo, who was detained by immigration authorities while Yeisvi was in foster care, was reunited with her daughter more than six months later after a legal aid organization filed a lawsuit in his name. They now live together in the United States.

