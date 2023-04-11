Yellen: “Do not anticipate a slowdown” in the American economy





Minneapolis CNN—

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the US economy remains strong and its banking system resilient despite recent turmoil among regional financial institutions.

I haven’t really seen any evidence at this point to suggest a credit crunch, although that’s a possibility, Yellen said at a press conference Tuesday ahead of the World Bank’s Spring Meetings. I think our banking system remains strong and resilient; it has strong capital and liquidity.

She added that the U.S. economy is clearly doing exceptionally well, noting solid job creation, moderating inflation and robust consumer spending.

So I don’t foresee a slowdown in the economy, although of course that remains a risk, she said.

The global economy remains in better shape than many expected, she said.

[During the G20 meeting in February], I said the global economy is doing better than many predicted last fall, Yellen said. This basic image has remained largely unchanged.

Its assessment of the global outlook appears more positive than that of the International Monetary Fund, which lowered its forecast on Tuesday, citing financial market volatility.

The IMF now expects economic growth to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023. Its estimate in January was 2.9% growth this year.

Last month jitters grew in the financial sector after the collapse of two US regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and global banking giant Credit Suisse nearly collapsed before merging with rival UBS .

Uncertainty is high and the balance of risk has shifted firmly to the downside as long as the financial sector remains unstable, the organization said in its latest report.

The US Treasury, together with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, intervened after regional bank failures to ensure that bank customers could access all their money and to try to avoid future bank runs. .

Yellen said at the time that the decisive and forceful action taken had helped stabilize the situation and added that the US banking system remained strong.

Yet the emergence of financial market stress comes at a precarious time for central banks, according to the IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday.

The turmoil is making it harder for central banks at a time when inflationary pressures are proving more persistent than expected, according to the report. If financial stress escalates significantly and threatens the health of the financial system in an environment of high inflation, trade-offs between inflation and financial stability objectives could emerge.

In the United States, the Fed is in the grip of a year-long effort to calm the highest inflation seen in four decades.

Inflation has moderated in recent months; However, the banking turmoil, as well as broader global and domestic macroeconomic factors, including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the lack of an agreement on the US debt limit, are increasing uncertainty about the future economic stability.

In January, the Treasury took extraordinary measures that allow the US government to continue paying its bills. However, these efforts serve as a palliative, and a default could occur as early as this summer, the economists and the government estimated.

Yellen has repeatedly lobbied Congress to take action to address the borrowing limit.

In his comments on Tuesday, Yellen also pledged continued economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian invasion.

If the war continues, we must continue to work with our partners to provide the support Ukraine needs, and we are committed to doing so, she said.

CNN Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

