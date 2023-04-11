IMF expects UK economy to contract 0.3% in 2023





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s efforts to boost Britain’s economy have not been enough to lift it from the bottom of the global league table this year, according to forecasts released by the IMF on Tuesday.

In its biannual World Economic Outlook, the fund forecasts that the UK economy will contract 0.3% in 2023, even after a significant upward revision from January’s 0.6% contraction forecast.

Even in the medium term, with worse prospects than Hunt predicted, the IMF predicted the UK would miss two key fiscal rules by 2028: reducing public debt burdens and borrowing at less than 3% of gross domestic product.

Of all other large developed economies, only Germany was projected to contract, with Europe’s largest economy projected to contract 0.1% this year.

Some smaller European economies were expected to do worse this year than the UK, as they suffered more from the surge in wholesale gas prices last year.

They included Sweden, the Czech Republic and Estonia, but the IMF expects all three to expand further through the remainder of 2023, as major problems occurred at the end of 2022.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Compared to the same period last year, including only Q4 2023 and intra-2023 results, the UK economy was projected to contract by 0.4%, worse than any other developed economy except Denmark.

Russia’s 0.7% growth forecast for 2023 was stronger than Britain’s, but unlike last January, the IMF did not target Britain for criticism. Pierre Olivier, chief economist of the Gurinchas Fund, classified the economy as one of the regions where the economic downturn is concentrated along with the eurozone.

Hunt will be attending the IMF and World Bank spring conference in Washington, DC this week, reiterating his view that pessimists were wrong and optimists were right about the UK economic outlook.

Money Forecast does not support this view. In a nod to the recent banking turmoil, IMF analysts pointed to the crisis that followed then-Prime Minister Kwasi Kwartengs mini-budget last year as an example of serious vulnerability. [that] It exists in both banks and non-banks around the world.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Hunt will meet with other finance ministers and central bank governors at a time when Britain wants to stay out of the spotlight.

At the final fund meeting in October 2022, Kwarteng had to answer questions from colleagues about the contagious risk of a crisis triggered by the announcement of a $45 billion unpaid tax cut.

Hunt will take some reassurance from the IMF data. He forecasts a contraction of 0.3% this year, followed by 1% growth in 2024 and a rise to 1.5% in 2028.

But that forecast was far weaker than one made by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the fiscal oversight body that backed the budget last month.

suggestion

The IMF’s more sober outlook was also reflected in its forecast for public finances, which showed a deficit of 3.7% of GDP compared to OBR’s forecast of falling to 1.7% of GDP by 2028.

That would exceed Hunt’s promise to keep borrowing below 3% of GDP.

Higher borrowing in the IMF’s projections will also keep public debt burdens from falling. By 2027-28, the IMF expects the net debt burden, measured slightly differently, to stabilize above 100% of GDP instead of public sector net debt as a share of GDP.

Commenting on the IMF’s forecast, Hunt said: Thanks to the actions we’ve taken, OBR says the UK will avoid a recession, and our IMF growth forecasts have been revised upwards more than any other G7 country.

The IMF says we are now on the right track for economic growth. By adhering to this plan, we will cut inflation by more than half this year, putting a strain on everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/530f07a4-992d-462c-9b0a-87267685f36c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related