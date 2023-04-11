Gun violence has affected most families in the US, new survey finds





Concern and fear about gun violence is widespread in the United States, where most families have been affected by a gun-related incident, according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Nearly one in five adults have seen a family member killed by a firearm, including in homicide and suicide. About as many adults have been personally threatened with a gun, and about 1 in 6 adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting, according to the survey.

The new report comes less than a day after a shooting that left at least four people dead in Louisville, Kentucky. Mass shootings have escalated in recent years, reaching a record high in 2023. There have been at least 146 incidents so far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive, leaving more than 200 people dead and hundreds injured.

About half of all gun-related deaths are suicides, according to federal data. And the suicide rate has also risen recently, reversing years of decline and returning to near-record highs.

These tragic trends are part of a gun epidemic that has become deadlier than ever in the United States. There were nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths in 2021, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an unprecedented increase of around 23% over two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

The vast majority of adults say they fear at least sometimes that they or a member of their family will be a victim of gun violence, according to the new KFF survey. Nearly a quarter of parents of children under 18 say they worry about it on a daily or almost daily basis.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States, surpassing car accidents in 2020. In no other comparable country, firearms are among the top four causes of death in children, according to another recent KFF analysis.

There are also large disparities in the people who die from guns. A recent study found that the homicide rate among young black men was nearly 10 times higher than the overall gun death rate in the United States in 2021.

According to the new KFF survey, black adults are more than twice as likely as white adults to have lost a loved one to gun violence and to have personally witnessed someone being shot.

The weight of this disparity is strongly felt in the black community. One in 6 black adults say they feel unsafe at all in their neighborhood, far more than the share of white or Hispanic adults, according to the new KFF survey. About one-third of Black and Hispanic adults say they worry almost daily about a family member being the victim of gun violence, and about 1 in 5 say gun-related crimes, injuries and deaths fire are a constant threat to their neighborhood. community.

However, preventive measures are lacking.

About three-quarters of adults who have a gun in their home say it’s stored in a way that goes against common gun safety practices, such as somewhere unlocked or already loaded, according to the new survey. And only 5% of adults say a medical professional has spoken to them about gun safety.

The latest KFF survey is based on responses from a representative sample of around 1,300 adults that were collected in mid-March.

