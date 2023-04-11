Motorsport UK Academy Drivers Underway First F1 Academy Campaign





The first-ever F1 Academy test will take place at the Barcelona circuit on 11 and 12 April, and all four British drivers on the grid have participated in the Motorsport UK Academy over the past 12 months.

Jess Edgar, Chloe Grant and Abbi Pulling are all current members of the Motorsport UK Academy and Chloe Chong received support last year for supporting and participating in the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme.

F1 Academy is an ambitious new project in Formula 1, involving 15 drivers and 5 teams in its inaugural season, to develop and prepare female drivers for higher levels of competition.

The 2023 season kicks off on April 28 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria and features 21 races across seven rounds designed to feature as many Formula 1 Grand Prix tracks as possible. Develop technical skills. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently confirmed plans to align with the 2024 F1 schedule.

Over the years, Motorsport UK Academy and its various programs have supported hundreds of young drivers to rise to the top, with stars such as Lando Norris, Tom Ingram and Elfyn Evans amongst their academy alumni. Our academy unites coaches, partners and staff to identify and deliver unique programs free of charge to athletes, focused solely on developing the best talent in the sport.

abi pooling

Abbi Pulling, 20, will race for Rodin Carlin at F1 Academy. Abbi has previously competed in British Formula 4, taking four podiums in the championship en route to the P6 and finishing 7th and 4th in the W Series in 2021 and 2022, respectively. She is currently in the second year of the UK Team Futures program, which develops British players aged 15-24 through competitive pathways into the UK Team Program and beyond. Abbi also participates in Alpine F1’s academy program.

Jess Edgar

Cumbrian-born Jess Edgar joins Abbi at the Rodin Carlin stable. Jess started karting at the age of 5 and finished 4th in the British Kart Championship in 2019 and last year at the British GB3 Championship taking points in all 24 races and finishing 7th in the standings. Jess is in her second year of the Motorsport UK DiSE course (Enhanced Diploma of Excellence in Sport).

Chloe Grant

Scottish driver Chloe Grant is in her first year on the DiSE course. She will compete for the highly successful ART Grand Prix, founded by newly appointed Ferrari team chiefs Frdric Vasseur and Nicolas Todt. The team has helped numerous talents on their way to F1, including Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and most recently Nyck de Vries. Chloe was a finalist in the 2022 FIA Girls on Track – Rising Star program.

chloe gun

Finally, British-Canadian Chloe Chong will race for Prema Racing, multiple champion in F2 and F3. She started her karting competition in England in 2013, and last year competed at the Rotax Max Euro Trophy and IAME Ladies Cup in France. Chloe also achieved one of three finalists in the 2022 FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/motorsport-uk-academy-drivers-f1-academy-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related