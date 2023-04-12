Berlin and Prague outraged by Macron’s comments on US and China – EURACTIV.com





French President Emmanuel Macron’s renewed push to strengthen the EU’s strategic autonomy and for the bloc to be less eager to subscribe to US foreign policy goals has been harshly criticized by German politicians, although the government is no haven’t commented yet.

In Prague, politicians went further, accusing Macron of undermining transatlantic relations.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on returning from a trip to China, told Politico and Les Echos that on Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province and of which it wants to regain full control, [t]The worst would be to think that we Europeans have to become followers on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China.

This has drawn strong criticism from US and German politicians, with Republican US Senator Marco Rubio asking if Macron is speaking on behalf of Europe.

On the German side, Metin Hakverdi, a centre-left SPD MP, was the first to speak out on the situation.

Macron starts again. Talking thoroughly in Beijing without any permission from the EU. He will then surely organize the security guarantees for Ukraine on his own, the senior lawmakers said.

He then told the Tagesspiegel that it is a grave mistake for the West to allow itself to be divided in its relations with Beijing of all places.

The highest ranking German politician to criticize Macron was Norbert Rttgen of the center-right CDU. Rttgen, a former minister and candidate for the leadership of the party, warned of French policies leading to a geopolitical impasse for Europe.

Ukraine has shown that Europe’s continued dependence on the United States for security policy persists.

It’s almost ironic that Macron, who is doing even less for Ukraine than Scholz, is alienating the United States with his statements on China, he said.

If Americans had thought the same way since February 24, 2022, Ukraine would no longer exist and Putin would probably already be outside of Paris, said CDU MP Tilman Kuban. It is generally understood that Ukraine would not have been able to resist the Russian invasion in February 2022 without the help of the United States.

Lawmakers from the business-friendly FDP and the Greens have yet to comment.

Absolutely shameful and fake

In the Czech Republic, which sees Taiwan as its close political and economic ally, the backlash has been strong and politicians have blamed Macron for undermining Europe’s alliance with Washington.

Macron in China has undermined a key alliance between Europe and the United States, tweeted Czech Senator Miroslava Nmcov of the ruling Civic Democratic Party (ODS, ECR).

According to Macron, we must resist the pressure to reduce our dependence on the United States and not get drawn into a confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan. Absolutely shameful and wrong. Europe, on the other hand, must resist a completely different kind of pressure and balance the power of China with that of the United States, said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Marek Enek ( TOP 09, EPP).

Enek was among Czech politicians who recently visited Taiwan with a large business delegation.

Czech Senator David Smoljak also criticized Macron’s comments on Europe’s strategic autonomy.

When the Council of the EU agreed last year on the need for strategic autonomy, it had in mind the strengthening of our independence from Russia and China . In any case, reassuring the Asian giant that Taiwan is none of our business does nothing to reduce the risk of military conflict. On the contrary! David Smoljak (STAN, EPP) warned.

(Nikolaus J. Kurmayer | EURACTIV.de, Aneta Zachov | EURACTIV.cz)

