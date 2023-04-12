The global economy, which will see the UK perform worst at this year’s G7, is entering a ‘dangerous phase’, the IMF said. business news





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in a series of recent assessments that the global economy is entering a “dangerous phase” of low growth and high financial risks.

The IMF, which opens its spring meeting in Washington this week, downgraded its global growth outlook and said the medium-term outlook for economic output is currently at its weakest level since the IMF began issuing such forecasts in 1990.

But chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas added that more serious risks are foreseen.

“We are entering a dangerous phase where economic growth has remained low by historical standards and financial risks have increased, but inflation has yet to definitively break through,” he said.

“Turbulence is building beneath the surface and, as the recent banking instability reminds us, the situation is very fragile,” he added.

“Inflation is much more rigid than expected a few months ago. Global inflation has declined, but mostly reflects sharp reversals in energy and food prices. However, core inflation, excluding the volatile energy and food components, is still peaking in many countries. Didn’t reach.”

The mix of these factors has led the IMF to downgrade its global growth forecasts by 0.1 percentage point, 2.8% and 3% for this year and next, respectively.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:42 Is Brexit to blame? Ukrainian war? Ed Conway took a look at the IMF’s forecast in late January that the UK economy will lag behind developed countries this year.

But the fund said there is a one-in-four chance that global economic growth will fall below 2% this year. This amounts to a global recession and has only happened five times since 1970 (most recently in 2009 and 2020). .

The UK has raised its growth forecasts for this year and next year, but is nonetheless projected to be the worst economy in the G7 this year, down 0.3%. Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 1% next year.

The fund’s warning follows the collapse of the Bank of Silicon Valley in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe, an episode that raised the prospect of further financial turmoil in the coming months as the system responded to rising interest rates.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:59 Sky’s Ed Conway asks IMF Chief Economist on the challenges of the UK pension market six months after the mini-budget

In World Economic Outlook, Mr Gourinchas, referring to the problems in the UK pension market following the mini-budgets of last September, said: “Financial instability in the UK gilt market last fall and the recent banking turmoil in the US has led to the collapse of several regional banks, which have affected both banks and non-bank financial institutions. It shows that serious vulnerabilities exist in all of them.

“In both cases, authorities acted quickly and forcefully and so far have been able to contain the spread of the crisis. However, the financial system may be tested again.”

But along with these immediate concerns are other concerns as policymakers gather in Washington for a six-month conference.

The decline in long-term global growth in this latest forecast is due in part to “good” factors. Among them, countries such as China, which have been driving global growth for more than a decade, are inherently slow.

Read more business news: CBI boss Tony Danker fired for ‘behavior at work’ to see return of ultra-low interest rates in UK, IMF says

Another worry they have, however, is that the world is starting to deglobalize, with many countries loosening their supply chains and introducing new trade barriers.

These barriers, rising faster than ever, could limit global productivity, meaning weaker growth in the long run.

Responding to the IMF statement, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said:

“Thanks to the actions we have taken, OBR [Office of Budget Responsibility] The UK will avoid a recession and our IMF growth forecasts have been revised upwards more than any other G7 country.

“The IMF says we are now on the right track for economic growth. By sticking to our plan, we will cut inflation by more than half this year, relieving pressure on everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/world-economy-entering-perilous-phase-with-uk-to-perform-worst-in-g7-this-year-imf-says-12855069 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related