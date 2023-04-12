US presents options on Colorado River crisis





The federal government presented two options on Tuesday to prevent depleted Colorado River reservoirs from falling to extremely low levels, saying it could either impose cuts in the Southwest following the water rights priority system, or by using a general percentage. .

Much is at stake in this decision for California, which receives the largest share of water from the Colorado River. A general cut could hit California harder, especially agricultural regions.

The US Bureau of Reclamation has outlined its alternatives as a first step in a review to revise shortage management rules through 2026. The cuts, if passed, could affect cities and farming areas in California, from Arizona and Nevada.

The rivers’ largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have shrunk dramatically during 23 years of drought intensified by climate change. Even after storms blanketed the Rocky Mountains in the heaviest snowpack since 1997, federal officials say the likelihood of a return to dry conditions means the region still needs a plan to spread out the cuts. additional water if needed over the next three years.

Clouds reflect off the surface of a basin separated from the main Lake Mead body of water in August 2022. The reservoir, one of the largest in the country, is filled by the Colorado River.

(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Everyone understands the significance of the crisis, said Under Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau. I think everyone understands that, however lucky and grateful we are for the rush, that no one gets away with it, and that we have to continue to show unity to try to develop solutions.

Representatives from seven states, water agencies and tribes discussed options for reducing water use to prevent reservoirs from falling to dangerously low levels. Closed-door talks are expected to continue while the federal government receives feedback on the proposals.

The Bureau of Reclamation said it released its initial review of alternatives, called a draft supplemental environmental impact statement, to address the continued potential for low runoff conditions and unprecedented water shortages in the Colorado River Basin. .

The agency is revising 2007 guidelines for its Glen Canyon Dam and Hoover Dam operations, which include measures to deal with shortages through 2026, but which federal officials say would no longer be sufficient if the reservoirs continue to decline.

The Biden administration released its options more than two months after officials in California and six other states presented two conflicting water reduction proposals.

Alternatively, the federal government would consider making water reductions based primarily on the existing priority system for water rights.

This would mean lesser reductions or no reductions for agencies and entities that hold senior senior rights, including agricultural suppliers such as Californias Imperial Irrigation District, which uses most of the Colorado River water to supply approximately 500,000 acres of farmland in the Imperial Valley. Strict adherence to the water rights priority system would also mean deep discounts for junior water rights holders who began taking water from the river later, such as the Central Arizona project, which powers Phoenix, Tucson and other Arizona cities.

A second alternative is for the Bureau of Reclamation to analyze the effects of reductions distributed in the same percentage for all water users in the three lower basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada.

This approach would mean across-the-board reductions for all water users in the region, including major water rights holders, representing a reduction of around 13% on top of reductions already agreed under an agreement. from 2019. Agricultural irrigation districts, cities and tribes are all expected to participate based on a schedule of reductions tied to Lake Mead levels.

Parker Dam spans the Colorado River between Arizona and California and creates Lake Havasu. Water from the reservoir is pumped to the Colorado River Aqueduct.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Beaudreau said this second alternative would reflect the authorities of home secretaries to ensure human health and safety and manage supplies under emergency conditions. If reservoir levels drop further and additional reductions are triggered, this approach would bolster allocations for agencies with more junior water rights, such as cities in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California.

Both of these alternatives would require progressively greater reductions as the level of Lake Mead decreases. The total amount of potential reductions in 2024, including reductions under existing agreements, could reach just over 2 million acre-feet, which would represent a major reduction from the total distribution of the three states of 7.5 million acre-feet.

Last year, federal officials called for reducing water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet per year to address chronic shortages and the effects of climate change.

The federal review will also look at a no-action alternative, analyzing the consequences of maintaining existing rules and agreements if dry conditions return after this year’s wet winter.

If only, after a quarter century of drought, a good year would get us out of deficit. But that’s not the case, Beaudreau said.

He pointed out that in the middle of the 23 years of drought, there were wet years, like 2011, followed by a return to dry conditions. Heavy snowfall this winter, he said, could push the curve back six months or more.

But the trend is still evident during this period and evident in the modeling, Beaudreau said. And it is in the interest of the basin to continue to advance the analysis as well as the negotiations, and not to kick into touch.

The Bureau of Reclamation will accept public comment on draft proposals for 45 days, and Beaudreau said the agency is awaiting input from states, tribes and water agencies to refine or adjust these alternatives.

The government expects to adopt a final decision this summer, which will guide dam operations and water releases over the coming year.

The proposals should also provide bookends to help ongoing talks between the seven states that rely on the river on additional voluntary conservation measures, Beaudreau said.

I’m actually quite encouraged by the Basin’s commitment to continuing these conversations,” Beaudreau said.

I think what will move the conversation forward is having something on paper that shows these bookends, he said. There’s actually a lot of unity in the basin in terms of commitment to achieving those conservation goals.

As well as setting an approach for the next three years, water agency managers still need to negotiate new rules to deal with shortages after 2026, when the current rules will expire.

Whichever option the federal government decides to choose, much will depend on reservoir levels over the next three years.

In the Rocky Mountains, snow accumulation in the upper Colorado River basin is now 149 percent of the average since 1986, making it one of the highest snow accumulations since 1980.

Runoff this spring and summer will raise the level of Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border, and water will flow into Lake Mead, which stores supplies for Southern California, l Arizona, southern Nevada and northern Mexico.

Lake Mead, now at just 28% of its full capacity, is expected to increase with runoff. But the two main reservoirs should still remain well below half.

Drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin have been brewing for two decades, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said. To face this moment, we must continue to work together, through a commitment to protect the river, to lead with science, and a shared understanding that unprecedented conditions require new solutions.

Since 2000, river flows have decreased by about 20% below the 20th century average. Scientists have found that about half of the drop in river flow was due to higher temperatures, worsening one of the worst droughts in centuries.

Beaudreau said a key goal is to provide additional tools in the event the hydrology continues to deteriorate.

The Department of the Interior also began providing funds to fight drought, pay for conservation efforts and improve water infrastructure, pulling $8.3 billion from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act and 4.6 billion dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last week, federal officials announced that the Gila River Indian community in Arizona would receive $150 million over the next three years to pay for reduced water use and leave some of that water in Lake Mead. .

