When is the public holiday commemorating the coronation of King Charles?





King Charles is due to be crowned in May, and celebrations are held throughout the weekend to mark his new reign.

The historic inauguration is followed by a coronation concert at Windsor Castle, featuring performances from global music icons and contemporary stars.

People across the UK will join in the Coronation Big Lunch the day after the ceremony, inviting neighbors and communities to share food and fun.

The government has announced that the Prime Minister will host a big lunch on Downing Street on Sunday, and guests will include community volunteers from across the country.

But when is the bank holiday and what will people across the UK be encouraged to do?

What is the date of King Charles’ coronation?

The coronation of King Charles will be held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

When are bank holidays?

The government announced last year that it would implement an additional public holiday to mark the coronation.

The public holiday falls on Monday, May 8, following the coronation on Saturday.

It will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together and celebrate, just in time for the holiday marking the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

The public will also be encouraged to participate in the Big Help Out initiative, which pays tribute to the Kings’ decades of public service.

Announcing the holiday, Rishi Sunak said: The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In honor of this historic event, we are pleased to announce an additional public holiday across the UK next year.

I look forward to bringing people together to celebrate and pay homage to King Charles III by participating in local and national events across the country to honor him.

Prime Minister Oliver Dowden of the Duchy of Lancaster added:

The holiday will give people across the UK who are celebrating this important day in our country’s long history an opportunity to once again come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty the King.

Royal Event Guaranteed Previous Holiday The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – Thursday 2 June 2022

Bank Holidays have been extended to June 2022 to allow the people of the UK and the global community to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

The end of the May holidays was pushed back and held from Thursday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 5th.

The Queen’s Funeral – Monday 19 September 2022

Her Majesty’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, and Monday 19 September was a one-off public holiday for people across the UK to mourn the late monarch.

Royal Wedding – Friday 29th April 2011

The royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a public holiday across the UK. This gave the majority of the country a chance to celebrate the event.

Bars open longer

Pubs will remain open until 1 a.m. to allow patriotic onlookers to raise a glass to King Charles over the Coronation Holiday weekend, the government has announced.

Under the minister’s proposal, pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales may extend their permit hours from 11pm to 1am to commemorate the coronation of the King and Queen.

The extension covers the Coronation Holiday weekend from Friday 5 May to Sunday 7 May.

The government said the extended working hours would benefit the hospitality industry as well as help communities come together to celebrate this moment.

Under Section 172 of the Permits Act of 2003, the Secretary of the Interior has the power to order a relaxation of time to commemorate events of exceptional national significance.

Suella Braverman said Coronation in May would be an event where the community comes together to celebrate the holiday weekend.

She said: The coronation of Her Majesty the King will be a historic moment for our great nation and the entire Commonwealth to celebrate together.

Our country, particularly the hospitality industry, has faced many challenges in recent years and the King’s coronation is an opportunity to revitalize local businesses and celebrate with the local community.

Over the holiday weekend, we raise our glass to the new monarch and wish him a long and successful reign with friends and family.

What will happen on the day of the coronation?

Charles III’s coronation is expected to be a small event, so only 2,000 guests are expected to attend, compared to the more than 8,000 who visited Westminster Abbey in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth’s wedding.

The King will be asked whether he will rule England and the rest of the Commonwealth with law and justice, and whether he will keep Christianity in the country, before sitting in his coronation chair with the Sovereign’s scepter, staff and orb.

After being anointed and consecrated by the Archbishop, Charles became a priest of St. Edward’s crown is placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

