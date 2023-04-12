Major U.S. banks expected to report deposit flight in upcoming earnings





America’s biggest banks are expected to reveal this week that customers withdrew tens of billions of dollars in deposits in early 2023, even as they gained new customers following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Analysts predict that depositors seeking higher returns from alternatives such as money market funds withdrew nearly $100 billion in total from JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo in the first three months of 2023, according to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg.

If correct, it would happen despite the failures of SVB and Signature Bank in March, which prompted customers to shift deposits from smaller regional banks to larger ones.

Deposits are generally banks’ cheapest source of funding and a cut could limit lending. The big banks have steadily lost deposits over the past 12 months as the Federal Reserve raised rates.

The number one, two or three things to watch this quarter are deposits, deposits, deposits, said Jason Goldberg, research analyst at Barclays.

JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo report results on Friday, followed by Bank of America on April 18. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which have businesses leaning more towards investment banking, trading and asset management, report results on April 18 and 19, respectively. .

On average, first-quarter revenue for the big six U.S. banks is expected to rise just over 6% year-on-year, while earnings per share are expected to rise just over 1%, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Analysts expect revenue to rise the most at banks with large retail operations, namely JPMorgan, BofA, Citi and Wells. The investment bank is expected to have endured another tough quarter as Wall Street grapples with a prolonged trading slowdown that is expected to hit Goldman and Morgan Stanley the hardest.

Trading revenue is also expected to decline year-over-year, but will remain at very healthy levels given the recent volatility in financial markets, analysts said.

Prior to the collapse of SVB and Signature, deposits were flowing out of the banking system and into higher yielding assets like money market funds, as many banks were not passing significantly higher rates on to depositors.

That boosted lending profit margins, but the drawdowns prompted banks to raise their so-called deposit betas, which measure how much of any interest rate hike lenders expect to pass on to customers.

If rates remain high, banks will either have to make do with lower deposit levels or start offering their customers higher rates.

Margins are under pressure as deposit betas accelerate, said Betsy Graseck, research analyst at Morgan Stanley.

The flight of deposits at major banks in the first quarter is expected to have been partially offset by a rush to customer security following the collapse of SVB. Recent data from the Fed shows that since March 8, when fears over the viability of SVBs peaked, the 25 largest U.S. banks have taken in about $73 billion. Small banks with less than $85 billion lost about $206 billion over the same period.

Large banks such as JPMorgan, which are considered by regulators to be systemically important to the economy, are seen by some customers as more reliable depositories of their cash given that they are more closely monitored by authorities .

Where did the deposits go? That’s the number one thing everyone’s going to focus on, Graseck said.

However, any increase in deposits from major banks following the bank failures of recent months may prove short-lived unless they offer higher rates to compete with competing savings products such as money market, which saw inflows of more than $350 billion last month.

According to Scott Siefers, banking analyst at Piper Sandler, bank management teams will not be Pollyanna-ish and believe that all this money will be permanent.

Smaller regional and super-regional banks such as Citizens and US Bancorp will release their results the week of April 17. First Republic will release its report on April 24.

Adding to investors’ concerns is the proportion of deposits that lenders invested in longer-dated securities like US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities when interest rates were low. This has boosted profits when investing, but these securities are now worth less paper following the rise in rates. It was this investment strategy that largely led to the demise of SVB.

There will be a question about how quickly these stock portfolios burn, said Chris Kotowski, research analyst at Oppenheimer.

