UK scandal hit CBI fires director after protest





LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) – The Confederation of British Industry said it has sacked its secretary-general Tony Dancker and suspended three others after investigating complaints of workplace misconduct by a major business group.

The CBI, one of Britain’s best-known business organisations, said it had appointed former chief economist Rain Newton-Smith as its new leader.

“The allegations made against the CBI in recent weeks are disastrous,” the CBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While the investigation into many of these continues, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failures in the way we behave as an organization. We must do better and we must do better.”

Danker stepped down in March while the CBI conducted a review of his actions.

The Guardian newspaper reported that a female CBI employee filed a complaint in January, followed by more allegations by other employees.

Danker said in a statement on Tuesday that he was “sincerely sorry” for “unintentionally making many of his colleagues uncomfortable.”

“Nevertheless, I was shocked to learn this morning that I was fired from the CBI instead of offering my position, which was originally confirmed. Many of the allegations against me have been distorted.”

The CBI, which represents the views of many of Britain’s biggest corporations on government, has clashed with the government over Brexit policy in recent years.

It suspended public events last week after a series of additional allegations were reported to The Guardian, including sexual assault at an employee party in 2019, and separate reports of sexual assault and cocaine use.

City of London Police said they had approached the CBI on Tuesday following media reports.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage.” City of London Police Inspector Richard Waight said in a statement.

Many businesses and governments have expressed concerns about whether they should continue to work with the revelations and lobbying groups. A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ministers and senior officials would suspend involvement until the investigation is complete.

The CBI said Danker, who joined the organization in November 2020, was not the subject of recent allegations, but that his actions had “fallen short of what was expected of the director.”

Danker said he was unaware of the other charges until last week.

The CBI said three other employees were suspended pending further investigation into several ongoing allegations.

“The CBI is in contact with the police and has made it clear that it intends to fully cooperate with the police investigation,” the CBI said in a statement.

After an early career as an economist at the Bank of England, Newton-Smith left CBI in March to join Barclays as Managing Director Strategy & Policy, Sustainability and ESG.

“I want CBI to be an organization we can all be proud of,” she said.

Additional reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, William James, and Farouq Suleiman; Edited by Kate Holton, Angus MacSwan, Alex Richardson, and Mark Heinrich

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

