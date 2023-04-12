Pedro Pascal prepares season 2 of The Last Of Us, Joel’s Death





SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses plot developments in “The Last Of Us Part II” video game, which will presumably serve as the inspiration for Season 2 of the HBO adaptation.

Video game fans knew not to fall too much in love with Pedro Pascal’s Joel while watching the first season of HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us” (though that’s nearly impossible given the performance acclaimed by Pascal). In the video game sequel, “The Last of Us Part II”, Joel is shockingly murdered in the game’s first act by Abby, Firefly surgeon Joel’s daughter killed to let Ellie live. Joel’s death sets Ellie on a mission for revenge against Abby.

When HBO announced in late January that “The Last of Us” would be renewed for Season 2, video game fans knew it meant Pascal’s demise was imminent. But is HBO really going to let “The Last of Us” team kill off the show’s most beloved and high-profile star?

“It wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to veer severely out of the way,” Pascal recently told Esquire magazine about setting up his destiny for Season 2. is my honest answer.”

“If it happens on the show, I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready for it,” added Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the HBO series adaptation.

“It should be pretty obvious to everyone by now, but I’m not afraid to kill characters,” showrunner Craig Mazin told the publication. “But the important thing to note is that neither Neil [Druckmann, who co-created and exec-produces the series with Mazin] nor do I feel limited by the source material.

Mazin and Druckmann made minor deviations from the first video game “The Last of Us” when it adapted to the HBO show’s first season, but Joel’s death is such a pivotal foundation of “The Last of Us” storyline. of Us Part II” that it would be shocking for the HBO series not to follow it. However, the creative team is already planning to experiment with the show’s timeline, which means Pascal is unlikely to be killed off in the Season 2 premiere.

When asked if Season 2 would include the entire “Part II” storyline, Druckmann previously told GQ magazine, “No. Definitely not. It’s more than one season.

“You have noted that we will not say how much [seasons will cover ‘Part II’]Mazin added at the time. “But more than one is factually correct.”

What adapting “Part II” into multiple TV seasons means for Pascal’s time on the show remains to be seen. The first season of “The Last of Us” is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.

