South Korea claims ‘significant’ number of leaked US documents are fake





Seoul (AFP) South Korea said on Tuesday that a “significant part” of leaked U.S. intelligence documents indicating concerns in Seoul over arms deliveries to Ukraine were false.

The documents are part of a larger leak that the Pentagon has described as a “very serious” national security risk. It has also created a diplomatic headache for Washington, as they appear to show the US spying on close allies including South Korea and Israel.

Some records allegedly show that senior South Korean national security officials fear that arms and ammunition made by their country could end up being used in Ukraine, a violation of Seoul’s policy not to sell arms to nations in war.

In a call on Tuesday, South Korea’s defense minister and US defense secretary agreed that “a significant number of the documents in question were fabricated,” the presidential office in Seoul said in a statement.

Dozens of photographs of the documents have been circulating on social media platforms and messaging services, including Twitter, Telegram and Discord, for at least weeks.

The Pentagon said it was working to determine if the documents were genuine and that at least one appeared to have been manipulated.

However, US officials believe many of these documents are real.

The leak prompted US officials to reassure allies such as South Korea, which has provided non-lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year.

But Seoul has a long-standing policy against supplying arms to countries in active conflict, which it says makes it difficult to supply arms directly to Ukraine.

The revelation of alleged discussions in Ukraine between senior national security officials has sparked criticism in South Korea over the vulnerability of sensitive sites, including the presidential office.

But President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office pushed back on Tuesday, saying it had “ironclad security” and the eavesdropping allegations were “insane lies”.

Yoon is due to travel to the United States later this month on a state visit.

