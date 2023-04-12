The United States has airplanes, emergency call boats, why not satellites?





WASHINGTON In August 2021, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on major airlines to bolster a military mission to ferry evacuees out of Afghanistan following President Bidens’ decision to withdraw combat forces from the region.

Leveraging contracts established through the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, the U.S. Department of Defense has requested a total of 18 aircraft from six airlines to fly passengers from way stations outside Kabul to staging bases, allowing the Pentagon to focus on the more dangerous task of evacuating Hamid from Karzai International Airport. Ultimately, commercial airliners flew over 420 flights in support of the operation.

It was only the third time the Army has activated the program, dubbed the CRAF, since it was established more than 70 years ago to provide supplemental airlift capability in times of crisis and conflict. It was first used from August 1990 to May 1991 in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and then from February 2002 to June 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Participation in CRAF is voluntary for airlines, which make some of their aircraft available for military use under contracts with the US Transportation Command. In exchange, the Department of Defense prioritizes the use of these carriers for the commercial transport of goods and passengers in peacetime.

For the Pentagon, the program represents a crucial partnership with commercial industry, which it highlighted in an August 2021 statement announcing its decision to activate the air fleet.

The DoD’s ability to project military forces is inextricably tied to the commercial industry, the department said. Using business partners expands TRANSCOM’s global reach as well as access to valuable commercial intermodal transportation systems.

With the CRAF and its maritime equivalent dubbed the National Defense Reserve Fleet as models for leveraging commercial capability when needed, the Space Force is in the early stages of designing its own version, the Space Reserve. commercial increase.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman told a March 15 McAleese and Associates conference in Washington that the Space Force has identified some mission areas within the service where a commercial reserve could play a role, including space domain awareness, satellite communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The service is considering some of the policy, contractual and legal issues of how to employ commercial services during conflict, he said. It also collects feedback from companies on how best to adapt the CRAF model to the space domain.

The real key to success in ensuring business augmentation is available across the full spectrum of a conflict is that we talk up front and pre-plan and set expectations, Saltzman said.

A new model for space

While the air and sea reserve fleets provide a useful point of reference for the Space Force as it designs its own program, some industrialists and former government officials have said neither provides a perfect model.

David Gauthier, director of strategy at space consultancy GEOX and former director of business operations at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, said he was interested in the concept, but the space forces program is unlikely to work as it does. existing reserve fleets. CRAF, for example, can call on hundreds of planes in an emergency. The NDRF provides a reserve of approximately 100 freighters and tankers, mostly for military use, ready to assist national defense.

Space Force has not chosen a design for its Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve. Officials from Space Systems Command, the services acquisition arm, met with industry in early February in Washington to discuss the concept and plan more meetings in the coming months.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket that carried the US Space Force’s fifth space-based infrared system geosynchronous satellite into orbit, sitting on the platform at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral at sunset. (United Launch Alliance)

Gauthier, who attended the February meeting, said there were unique questions about the risk of a space reserve. While the military can use commercial aircraft or cargo to augment operations during a conflict without inserting them into a war zone, that boundary does not necessarily exist in space.

In space conflicts, the threat environment is always there, all the time, everywhere, he said during a March 14 panel at the Satellite Conference in Washington. The hardware, the satellites that are commercially owned and operated are in fact continually at risk in this environment. So the second they announce they are working for the military and doing business there, they are constantly threatened.

This risk calculation is tricky for commercial operators, Gauthier said, and raises questions about how the government will protect non-DoD assets that become the target of a foreign adversary. The Pentagon is studying the possibility of providing compensation for commercial systems in such scenarios, but has not developed a formal policy.

How do you protect these commercial satellites and their upside or downside activities and how do you incentivize them to meet military needs? he said. It’s not as simple as paying some money. Much more needs to be done over time to ensure companies are prepared to take this risk.

Incentives for satellite operators

Aidan Poling, a research analyst at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, wrote in an article published Feb. 23 by The Atlantic Council that the government should consider a system of awarding preferential contracts to private sector participants in the reserve. Commercial increase space and established fixed payment structures.

These steps would create financial carrots for satellite operators while simultaneously reducing risk, incentivizing them to participate, he said.

In addition to protecting and indemnifying commercial satellites, the government also has trust issues to address when it comes to relying on commercial providers for wartime services, said Craig Miller, president of the government systems at Viasat, at C4ISRNET.

We believe we are very trustworthy and were very interested in being the best supplier possible and always honoring our contracts. But there is the kind of whispered notion that business ventures could be manipulated by foreign actors, he said in a March 15 interview. If a foreign actor threatens to do something terrible to a commercial company. . . What guarantee does the US government have that the commercial actor will not give in to this pressure?

It’s a complicated problem, Miller noted, but one approach to solving it could be for companies to hand over the keys to whatever piece of the satellite network the military needs and allow them to operate it in times of need. crisis.

If the government essentially has the ability to make business decisions for you in this case, it has to make it worth it, he said. We can’t do this without being healed, which means it will cost the government money to do it.

Miller also pointed to the differences in how commercial airlines and, for example, modern commercial satellite communications providers transfer capacity between their customers. While the CRAF model depends on airlines making part of their fleet available to the military, today’s satellite networks can scale capacity quite seamlessly.

This means that if the Space Force wanted to book commercial SATCOM capabilities for a crisis, they could arrange that in advance and companies could transfer that capability in real time.

This surge capacity, this crisis capacity, is available without the government having to essentially take ownership of the system, Miller said. Maybe you don’t pay all the time, but you have it under contract and you have room to grow.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the US military since 2012, with a focus on the air force and space force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

