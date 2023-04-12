South Korea and the United States claim to have leaked modified Pentagon documents | Russo-Ukrainian War





The reported release of classified US documents suggests US intelligence was spying on Seoul’s internal discussions.

South Korea says information in an alleged leak of highly classified US documents that appear to be based on internal discussions between senior South Korean security officials was false and altered.

Official correspondence has been circulating online in recent days offering a month-long look at the war in Ukraine, sparking a diplomatic row between the United States and some allies.

One of the documents, which does not contain a date, details alleged internal discussions between top aides to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and suggests that Washington is pressuring Seoul to help provide shells. artillery to the United States to send to Ukraine.

Such a move would violate South Korea’s long-standing policy of not exporting arms to countries at war.

The United States reportedly spied on South Korea, one of its most important allies, if the information in the document is correct.

Yoons’ office said in a statement that the suspicions that Seoul was being watched are completely false and that any attempt to shake up its alliance with the United States is an act undermining the national interest.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held telephone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday, during which both sides agreed that much of the document was fabricated, but no indication was given. as to which parts were wrong.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the meeting was requested by Austin, who promised to communicate closely with South Korea on the matter.

shared intelligence

The revelation comes days before a diplomatic visit to the United States by South Korea’s deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who said the latest controversy would not affect the countries’ alliance.

The United States is the country with the best intelligence capabilities in the world and since [Yoons] inauguration, we shared intelligence in almost every sector, Kim told reporters.

Yoon is also due to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on April 26.

Some lawmakers from South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party on Monday strongly regretted the alleged surveillance, calling it a gross violation of national sovereignty and a major security failure of the Yoon administration.

Several other unverified leaked documents suggest the US was spying on other friendly nations, including Israel.

