Pentagon leaks: US seeks to restore ties after claiming Washington was spying on key allies | United States national security





The United States is trying to mend fences with key allies after leaked Pentagon documents claiming Washington spied on friendly countries including South Korea and Israel.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday as officials in Seoul denied the possibility that the president’s office may have been behind leaks about the sales of South Korean weapons in the United States.

The release of the highly classified material represents Washington’s worst national security breach in many years and included details of Ukraine’s lack of munitions and US intelligence-gathering methods used against Russia.

One of the latest leaks claims that Egypt planned to secretly supply Russia with rockets and other munitions, although the United States believed the plan was never carried out, reports The Washington Post.

Asked about the documents, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid told the Washington Post: Egypt’s position from the beginning has been based on non-involvement in this crisis and commitment to maintain an equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt’s support for the UN charter and international law.

The unverified documents relating to South Korea, some apparently based on internal discussions between senior South Korean security officials, claimed that Seoul feared that artillery shells bound for the United States would end up go to Ukraine.

The possibility that South Korean weapons could be used by Ukraine would be deeply problematic for the President, Yoon Suk Yeol, as it would violate the country’s longstanding policy, supported by a majority of voters, of not exporting foreign weapons. weapons to countries at war.

On Tuesday, however, officials tried to downplay the significance of the Pentagon documents, the authenticity of which has not been independently confirmed. Yoons’ office said an initial investigation concluded there was little chance that internal discussions had been intercepted by US intelligence officials, the Yonhap news agency said.

Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea’s deputy national security adviser, claimed that information allegedly gleaned from internal discussions was false and had been altered.

Both countries have the same assessment that much of the leaked information is edited, Kim told reporters as he left for Washington ahead of Yoon’s visit to the United States later this month.

The undated document in question said South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the United States replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the end user should be the United States. But he added that senior South Korean officials feared Washington would divert the shells to Ukraine.

Kim said speculation that the United States had spied on South Korea, a key ally and host of 28,500 American troops, would not harm bilateral relations. The United States is the country with the best intelligence capabilities in the world and since [Yoons] inauguration, we shared intelligence in almost every sector, he said.

Some analysts suggest the leaks of more than 100 highly classified US defense documents could be the tip of the iceberg, warning that the United States could expect more damage to its reputation and to its relations with its allies.

A document, marked top secret from a March 1 CIA intelligence update, says Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was encouraging its officers to take part in protests against Israeli government plans to weaken the independence of the judiciary. The Israeli government has denied any Mossad involvement in the protests.

Another document, dated February 23 and marked secret, detailed how Ukraine’s Soviet-era S-300 air defense systems would be depleted by May 2 at the current utilization rate.

Australian Defense Force chief General Angus Campbell described the alleged leaks as potentially damaging and said their dissemination could undermine trust between allies.

Echoing comments by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who said the leaked information had nothing to do with the front pages of newspapers or on television, Campbell said it was imperative to keep certain information secret.

There is a national interest in protecting certain information, he told the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney.

The leaks come a fortnight before Yoon, a conservative who has taken a hard line on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, will meet with Joe Biden in Washington. They also point to Seoul’s diplomatically awkward stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While joining international sanctions against the Kremlin and providing non-lethal aid to Kiev, South Korea has stopped supplying arms, citing national laws that prohibit sending arms to areas. of war. But critics accused Yoon of trying to protect South Korean exports to Russia, which he needs to pressure North Korea.

Polls indicate that voters support Yoons’ position on arms exports. In a poll by Gallup Korea last June, most South Koreans said the government should only provide non-lethal aid to Ukraine. The poll found 72% said aid should be limited to medical, food and other non-military aid, while only 15% said Seoul should also send weapons to Kyiv.

Additional reporting by Martin Belam

