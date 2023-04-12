MoD claims claims that British special forces are operating in Ukraine are ‘seriously inaccurate’ | british news





The Ministry of Defense said there was a “serious level of inaccuracy” in claims that British special forces were operating in Ukraine.

These allegations were widely reported after classified US military documents were leaked and published online.

A Pentagon spokesperson warned against taking the allegations contained in the reported leak at “face value.”

In a message posted on Twitter, the spokesperson said: “The widely reported leak of classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy.

“Readers should beware of taking claims at face value that have the potential to spread misinformation.”

Media outlets indicate that documents dated March 23 indicate that 50 British Special Forces members were deployed to the country alongside other Western Special Forces units.

However, it is known that this document does not indicate where the troops supposedly deployed are or what they are doing.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Meagher urged caution against “promoting or amplifying these documents”, adding that “the slides appear to have been fabricated.”

The document may have first been posted in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers, reported the Associated Press.

An anonymous chat room user first entered his thoughts while sharing a supposedly classified document, and began posting images of folded paper months ago.

The post didn’t seem to go unnoticed outside chat until a few weeks ago when it started to circulate more widely on social media.

Many of the details the person shared have not been independently verified and the original chat room has been deleted.

“The truth and honest answer to your question is that we don’t know,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday when asked if the US government was effectively waiting for more intelligence documents to appear online. Do you have this? You’re right.”

This comes after the US Department of Defense began investigating who was responsible for the potentially damaging leak.

The New York Times, which first reported the breach, quoted military analysts as saying the files appear to have been modified in certain areas, which could point to Moscow’s attempts to spread disinformation.

Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov said the Russian propaganda channel appeared to have photoshopped at least one document after the original was posted.

Mr. Trofimov spoke of how the number of recorded Ukrainian casualties and equipment losses suddenly increased significantly and Russian combat damage significantly decreased.

Ukrainian presidential official Mikhailo Podolyak said the leak contained “a very large amount of fictitious information” and looked like a Russian disinformation operation.

Stealing secret documents and leaking them with or without modification is an age-old weapon of information warfare designed to weaken opponents.

Leaking information online about Ukraine’s battle plans and Western support would benefit Russia.

Classified files, including files marked as “Top Secret” and other files marked as “Confidential”, are dated from late February to early March.

They did not give specific dates or details about the expected spring offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.

But they do give clues about the kind of military formations Western allies are helping their Ukrainian partners build.

The New York Times said US officials are working to have files removed from social media sites.

However, as of last Friday morning, the leaked version is still widely shared.

