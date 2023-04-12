FTSE 100 Live: Blue Chips Rise as US Inflation Falls; higher gold and oil





1681294473UK GDP: Set-piece moment for the economy looms in latest growth readings.

There is another defining moment for the UK economy this week. The latest growth indicators will test the trend for more robust performance in the face of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

February gross domestic product (GDP) data tracks the size of the economy through all goods and services produced in February. The numbers will tell if the UK’s trend out of recession continues after a stronger-than-expected 0.3% expansion in January.

1681291819FTSE 100 Up, Petrofac Shares Down 16%

Anglo American fell 24p to 2685p today after the mining giant released its latest rough diamond sales figures.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American, generated $540 million ($435 million) in its third sales cycle in 2023.

New De Beers Chairman Al Cook said the results were in line with expectations amid strengthening consumer demand for diamond jewelry, especially among Chinese tourists.

However, stock prices fell, leaving Anglo near the top of the FTSE 100 Fallers board alongside Ocado and Flutter Entertainment.

Performance took another strong London session as the top flight maintained its recent momentum by adding another 48.44 points to 7,834.16.

The FTSE 250 fell 16.51 points to 18,939.54, and Tullow Oil fell 0.7 points to 31.65 after Jefferies analysts downgraded their target for Africa-based oil explorers to 25 points from 15 points.

Great Portland Estates moved in the opposite direction, rising 1% or 5.5p to 519.5p, reassuring investors by reporting a record rental year and continuing demand for high-quality office space in central London.

Oil and gas infrastructure company Petrofac fell 16% from FTSE All-Share as a portfolio review revealed higher costs for legacy contracts, including a refinery project in Thailand.

The company now expects an underlying loss of up to $170 million ($137 million) in 2022, pushing the stock down from 11.8p to 60.85p. New CEO Tareq Kawash told investors: Petrofacs’ focus is on completing existing contracts as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible.

AIM-listed Marks Electrical surged 7% as the online white goods retailer said it had sales up 21.5% for the year through March 31 to $97.8 million, thanks to recent strong deals.

Positive April trading added momentum to the share price, up 6p to 89.5p for the Leicester-based company, which now expects it to exceed its full-year targets for earnings and cash conversion.

1681289314Elon Musk Fired 80% of Twitter Staff, But Claims It’s Headed To The Good Place

Elon Musk said he has laid off 80% of Twitter’s staff since buying the company last year.

The billionaire Tesla boss said in a skewed and far-reaching two-hour interview with the BBC, prepared just minutes ago, that the social media site had cut its headcount from 8,000 to 1,500. Businesses are looking for profitability, and he described the move as painful and not fun at all.

1681286611LadBible Publishers turn to the US due to rising costs

LadBible publisher LBG Media will seek growth in the US in 2022 due to declining profits from rising costs.

Revenues increased 15%, but costs across all categories also increased, causing the company to lay off 43 employees in October. As a result, profits shrank to $15.7 million.

CEO Solly Solomou said while there are still big opportunities in the UK, the publisher is eyeing international expansion, especially in the US where it has set up new offices.

Solomou told Standard that the American arm will be less targeted for the younger male audience that LBG was targeting in its early growth. Instead, he cited Vox Media as the company to replicate, noting that the group’s audience was now more of a 50/50 gender split. However, he added that there are no direct competitors.

The company is TikTok’s top news publisher, but the short-form video app hasn’t yet set up a monetization system, so it said the platform doesn’t currently have a significant impact on revenue or costs.

LBG Media stock is down 5% today to 73.1p.

1681284201Everyone benefits as customers seek a premium cinema experience.

The CEO of luxury movie chain Everyman said the company’s offer is more relevant than ever as post-pandemic moviegoers seek an improved experience.

Revenue increased 60.8% to $78.8 million and profit increased 64.8% to $14.5 million. This growth is due in part to an increase in spending to $9.34 per person on the Everymans food and beverage menu, which includes items such as pizza, hot honey halloumi, and a selection of wines.

CEO Alex Scrimgeour said, “We are encouraged to resume business as usual with the significant increase in enrollment this year.” Everyman is a popular and affordable choice for consumers, combining great cinema, hospitality and ambiance to deliver an exceptional movie experience.

Scrimgeour added that the business, which already has 38 sites, will aim to expand further by resuming organic expansion plans and will also seek acquisitions.

Everyman’s success stands in stark contrast to market leader Cineworld’s recent struggles. The brand filed for bankruptcy protection last year and eventually agreed to a restructuring agreement that gave creditors full control of the business.

1681284008FTSE 100 edge up, Anglo American down despite De Beers boost

The FTSE 100 index returned to 7800 after adding 13.66 points in initial trading.

Despite these recent improvements, the mood is cautious as traders await US inflation figures and the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes this evening.

Reflecting the mood, Anglo American shares fell 28p to 2681p despite encouraging numbers from diamond business De Beers.

“We continue to see encouraging positive trends in consumer demand for diamond jewelery, especially in China where we are starting to show signs of a recovery in consumer confidence following the easing of travel restrictions,” said De Beers CEO Al Cook.

The FTSE 250 index rose 28.22 points to 18,984.27, while All-Share-listed banknote printer De La Rue collapsed 26% or 13p to 37p after the earnings warning. The company has lost 55% of its value so far this year.

30% drop on 1681283754De La Rue Profit Alert

Shares of De La Rue plunged 30% after trading began in London after De La Rue said it was seeking to sound the alarm on earnings, revise loan terms and defer pension contributions.

The Basingstoke-based paper money printer said projected profits would be lower than market expectations, as it warned that demand for paper money remained at its lowest level in 20 years.

1681282666 Gold above $2,000 per ounce, oil prices rise

Gold prices are holding their ground above $2,000 an ounce as the precious metal continues to provide shelter against high inflation and heightened economic uncertainty.

The price has surged from $1,800 over the past month and could see an August 2020 record of around $2,075 as traders increasingly worry about the health of the US economy.

Oandas Chief Market Analyst Edward Moya said today: Gold demand should remain healthy as there is a plethora of risks remaining on the table this week.

Elsewhere in commodities, Brent oil prices rose 2% in yesterday’s session and rose above $85 a barrel.

Susannah Streeter, head of finances and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the increase came as US crude stockpiles fell once again.

She added: There is also upward pressure from supply-side concerns, with the impact of OPEC+ countries announcing production cuts last week to bolster prices still lingering, while Kurdistan’s exports through key pipelines remain suspended.

1681286414 Prime Landlords Unite Students Warn of Accommodation Shortage as Bookings Surge.

Unite Students, which provides housing for nearly 75,000 people at universities in 23 UK cities, warned today that the supply of multi-family housing in the UK is being exceeded by demand as private landlords exit the market.

The London-listed company said bookings for next school year are at 90 per cent and bookings are well ahead of recent sales cycles, with rental growth of 6 per cent to 7 per cent expected. At this time last year, the reservation rate was 78%.

Unite, which operates Stratford ONE accommodations in the capital, as well as St Pancras Way and Hayloft Point in Aldgate, said it was also committed to four developments costing a total of $339 million.

The portfolio was valued at $1.9 billion, down 0.1% on a comparable basis for the quarter ended March 31.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith said: The supply of purpose-built student accommodation cannot keep up with growing student demand as landlords leave the sector.

1681281493US Focus on Inflation and Fed Minutes, FTSE 100 Looks Flat.

The cheers over an expected drop in US inflation to 5.2% in March are expected to be offset by the latest readings on core prices today.

That is likely up to 5.6% on an annualized basis, adding pressure on the Fed to raise rates another 0.25% next month.

As well as this afternoon’s inflation print, US traders will review tonight’s release of the minutes from the Feds’ most recent policy meeting.

The decision to raise interest rates by another 0.25% comes as the US banking system has been disrupted by problems with Silicon Valley and Signature Banks.

Rising expectations of another rate hike three weeks later put pressure on Wall Street tech stocks yesterday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 0.4% and the megacap FANG+ Index down 1.45%.

The S&P 500 index closed flat as investors held their positions ahead of today’s inflation figure, which is expected to hit the lowest headline reading since May 2021. The current inflation rate is 6%.

CMC Markets sees the FTSE 100 index down 5 points this morning from 7780, up 0.6% in yesterday’s session.

