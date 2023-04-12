US News releases new rankings for top law and medical schools, despite boycott





US News & World Report released new rankings for the nations top 14 law schools and top 15 medical schools on Tuesday, just months after many schools dropped the rankings, saying they were unreliable. and unjust.

Although US News said it was responding to some of the criticism with a new methodology, the results remained surprisingly similar.

Yale Law School, which sparked the exodus when it dropped out in November, has retained its No. 1 status, although it is now tied with Stanford, which was previously No. 2. The University Chicago retained its No. 3 spot, Columbia dropped to No. 8 from No. 4, tied with the University of Virginia.

In medicine, the changes have been more mercurial. Johns Hopkins University was ranked first for research, dropping from No. 3, supplanting Harvard, which is now third. The University of Pennsylvania finished second, replacing New York University, which dropped to 13th place.

Harvard was the first medical school to drop out of the rankings, joined by schools such as Columbia, Stanford, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Duke and the University of Chicago.

Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law, was not appeased by the new ranking.

Yale Law School has never paid attention to US News & World Report rankings, and after everything we’ve seen over the past year, that has only cemented our decision to leave, a- she said in a statement.

The boycott eventually spread to 12 of the top 14 law schools, all but Cornell and the University of Chicago.

Despite the disappearance of rankings, universities may find it difficult to undermine their influence. US News rankings have become something of an institution, with many students relying on them to make educational choices. Lesser-known universities outside of Marquee 14 or 15 also rely on them as a form of advertising and recruitment.

In a recent PR campaign, the publication accused schools of trying to avoid accountability for student admissions and outcomes, and it linked the boycott to an impending Supreme Court decision that could put end to affirmative action.

Some law deans are already exploring ways to get around any restrictive rulings by putting less emphasis on test scores and the scoring criteria used in our rankings, wrote Eric J. Gertler, executive chairman and chief executive of US News, in an opinion essay in The Wall. Street newspaper.

But US News also made conciliatory moves, incorporating many of the criticisms of the old system made by both the law and medical administrators. Law schools, run by Yale, said the rankings were unreliable and distorted educational priorities by devaluing their schools’ efforts to recruit poor and working-class students. They also said the ranking penalized schools whose students chose to enter low-paying civil service law after graduation.

The publication will provide more details on the latest methodology when the full rankings are released next week, said Kate ODonnell, a spokeswoman. She said she would not comment on any changes in position by some schools, but added: “There has been a significant change in methodology which focuses on results.

Robert Morse, chief data strategist for US News, said in a public statement that the ranking changes reflect the insights and contributions of more than 100 law school deans and other experts in the legal field at across the country.

Since many of the top schools have stopped cooperating with the rankings, US News has had to reconsider the sources of its data and, in some cases, turn to publicly available data rather than data provided by the universities themselves. themselves. In announcing the new medical school rankings, US News said it used statistical survey data submitted in 2023 or 2022 if later data was unavailable and included publicly available measures from the National Institutes. of Health.

The boycott generated a lot of soul-searching and debate among universities and students about the value of rankings. Some critics of the boycott said that while it was easy for marquee schools like Harvard and Yale to stop cooperating with rankings, they were a valuable tool for students applying to lesser-known or less-famous schools.

Peter B. Rutledge, dean of the University of Georgia Law School, said his school would continue to participate in the rankings because they were a source of information for consumers and had actually helped gain positive recognition for his school.

In its announcement, U.S. News said it incorporated methodological changes, including a significant increase in the bar pass rate weight and a significant increase in the weight assigned to employment 10 months after graduation.

In a change particularly sought after by law schools, it gave full credit for full-time, long-term scholarships, including those funded by the school, and for graduate studies.

It also reduced the focus on institutional reputation and median LSAT or GRE test scores and grade point averages.

For medical schools, the changes included the addition of National Institutes of Health grants as a measure of research quality, as well as reduced emphasis on institutional reputation and MCAT test scores and averages. weighted.

U.S. News published only a short overview list of the top 14 law schools and top 15 medical schools on Tuesday because, he said, these had received the most attention and said that he would release a full ranking report on April 18.

