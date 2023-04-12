US officials talk to Ukrainians after leaked documents





WASHINGTON Senior Biden administration officials sought to calm anger in foreign capitals on Tuesday over the leak of classified military and intelligence documents, but had little new information about the source of the breach or its motive. .

In their first public comments since the documents were posted online several weeks ago, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said they spoke to their Ukrainian counterparts. Mr. Blinken also said he spoke to unnamed US allies to reassure them of our own commitment to protecting intelligence.

Mr Austin said he was first made aware on Thursday of the existence of the documents, which assessed the state of the war in Ukraine and the strength and capabilities of Ukrainian and Russian forces, and also included reports CIA intelligence on events in foreign capitals from Cairo. in Ankara in Seoul. Mr. Blinken and Mr. Austin spoke at a joint press conference at the State Department after meeting with visiting Filipino counterparts.

Well, they were on the web somewhere, Austin said of the leaked documents. And where exactly and who had access at that time, we don’t know. We just don’t know at this point.

U.S. officials are investigating how the documents, at least dozens in number, ended up online, whether more might still surface, and whether a security threat exists within the US national security apparatus. the Biden administration.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the leak, some officials have suggested that some of the documents may have been altered since they were posted online, and several foreign governments have disputed claims in the files about their private conversations.

Although several weeks out of date, battlefield assessments in the documents, including projections estimating when Ukraine’s air defenses could run out, also raised concerns about whether the leaked information could give Russia an advantage as it prepares for a widely anticipated Ukrainian spring offensive.

A Guide to Leaked Pentagon Documents

Map 1 of 6

A major intelligence breach. After US intelligence documents, some classified top secret, were found circulating on social media, questions remain about how dozens of pages of Pentagon briefings became public and to what extent they should be believed. Here’s what we know:

Are the documents real? Yes, say officials at least, for the most part. Some of the documents appear to have been altered, officials said. US officials are alarmed by this revelation of secret information, and the FBI is working to determine the source of the leak.

Where do the materials come from? The evidence that this is a leak, and not a hack, seems solid. The material may appear on platforms such as Discord, Twitter, 4chan and the messaging app Telegram, but what is circulating are photographs of printed news reports.

Did the United States Penetrate Russian Intelligence? The leaked documents reveal how deeply the United States dug into Russian security and intelligence services, allowing Washington to warn Ukraine of planned strikes and better understand the power of Moscow’s war machine.

What other countries are named? The leak appears to go far beyond classified documents on Ukraine. Analysts say the trove of documents also includes sensitive material on Canada, China, Israel and South Korea, in addition to the Indo-Pacific and Middle Eastern military theater.

Asked whether the release of information on the state of Ukrainian forces could affect Kiev’s plans for such an offensive, Austin said the Ukrainian military would not be guided by a specific plan and expressed confidence. in his capacity.

Mr. Blinken added that while the United States provides armaments and military advice, Ukraine makes the decisions about how it actually pursues the effort to regain its territory.

Mr Blinken said he had spoken earlier in the day with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and underscored US support for his country against the Russian invasion.

Austin said he, too, spoke with his counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, the defense minister, on Tuesday and that Ukraine’s forces had much of the capability they needed to continue to be successful.

Mr Blinken and Mr Austin projected calm even as some foreign governments wavered in the breach, drawing criticism of the US for monitoring allies and saying documents could not be trusted .

The South Korean government on Tuesday dismissed as fake an intelligence report in the treasury that purports to describe Seoul’s internal deliberations on whether to supply artillery shells that could end up in Ukraine.

Appearing to play down the significance of the leak, South Korea said its defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, spoke to Mr Austin by phone on Tuesday morning and agreed that many of the documents in question had been fabricated. .

Pentagon officials say the documents appear legitimate, but copies appear to have been altered in parts of their original format. And South Korean officials would not discuss the leaked information or what they considered to be fabricated.

Opposition lawmakers in South Korea have denounced Washington for spying on the country’s national security deliberations, after the documents appeared to reveal conversations among senior officials about whether to supply states with artillery shells states that could end up in Ukraine.

While it is true that they spied on us, it is a very disappointing act that undermines the South Korea-US alliance, which is based on mutual trust, Lee Jae-myung told reporters, the leader of the main opposition party, the Democratic Party. Tuesday. If that were true, he added, Washington should also apologize to the South Korean people.

In Cairo, the Egyptian government denied a report by the Washington Post, citing a leaked intelligence document the newspaper had obtained that the country had planned to secretly produce rockets, artillery shells and gunpowder to Russia. Egypt is one of the world’s largest recipients of US aid.

John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the United States had seen no indication that Egypt was providing lethal weapons capabilities to Russia.

The United Arab Emirates, another close US partner, has declared flatly false a claim reported by the Associated Press, citing another document, that the Persian Gulf monarchy had agreed to deepen ties with Russian intelligence agencies and to cooperate against the United States and Great Britain.

Among Israelis, there was only a muted reaction to the reminder that US intelligence agencies spy on their country and other allies. It has long been known that Washington is watching Israeli officials. Documents leaked a decade ago by Edward Snowden, for example, showed that the United States had intercepted the email of senior Israeli officials like Ehud Olmert, Israel’s former prime minister.

The Israeli government was also careful not to criticize the US government for the latest leak. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office strongly rejected the suggestion that the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, had fomented an anti-government protest, but blamed the claim on the US press rather than the media. American officials.

More generally, US claims about the Mossad have caused perplexity, raising questions about the quality of US intelligence gathering and analysis.

But it was clear that even some of Washington’s closest allies were troubled by the intelligence breach. In an appearance at a think tank in Sydney, Australia’s defense chief Angus Campbell described the leak as serious.

Protecting confidential information, he added, is key to maintaining trust between close allies.

Reporting was provided by Choe Sang-Hun from Seoul, Patrick Kingsley from Jerusalem, Vivian Nereim from Riyadh and Vivian Yee from Cairo.

