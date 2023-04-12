We need the United States – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article

Expressed by artificial intelligence.

Stop alienating Europe from the United States, appalled officials in central and eastern Europe said on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments continued to spread across the continent.

Macron jolted allies in the eastern half of the EU after a visit to China last week when he warned the mainland against dragging a US-China dispute over Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own, imploring its neighbors to avoid becoming Washington and Beijing’s vassals.

The comments rattled those near the EU’s eastern border, who have always favored closer ties with the Americans, especially on defence, and pushed for a tougher approach from Beijing.

Instead of building strategic autonomy from the United States, I propose a strategic partnership with the United States, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday before flying to the United States, among all, for a three-day visit.

In private, diplomats were even more outspoken.

We can’t understand [Macrons] position on transatlantic relations in these very difficult times, said a diplomat from an Eastern European country, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely . As the EU, we must be united. Unfortunately, this visit and the remarks in French that follow it are of no use.

The reactions reflect long-simmering divisions within Europe over how best to defend themselves. Macron has long advocated for Europe to become more economically and militarily self-sufficient, a push that many in Central and Eastern Europe fear will alienate a valuable US helping to keep Russia at bay, even if they support the strengthening the EU’s ability to act independently.

In today’s world of geopolitical change, and particularly in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine, it’s clear that democracies need to work more closely together than ever, says another senior diplomat from Eastern Europe . We should all remember the wisdom of the first American Ambassador to France, Benjamin Franklin, who rightly pointed out that we either stick together or we will be hanged separately.

Macron, a third high-ranking diplomat from the same region, has come out on his own again: this is not the first time that Macron has expressed views that are his own and do not represent the position of the EU .

Enter into controversy

In his interview, Macron touched on a tense topic in Europe: how he should balance himself against the superpower struggle between the United States and China.

The French president encouraged Europe to chart its own course, warning that Europe runs a great risk if it is caught in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy.

Macron said he wanted Europe to become a ‘third pole’ to counterbalance China and the United States in the long term | Pool photo by Jacques Witt/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a position that has many adherents in Europe and has even found its way into official EU policy as officials work to slowly ensure that the continent’s supply lines are not fully connected to China and others on everything from weapons to electric vehicles.

Macron said he wanted Europe to become a “third pole” to counterbalance China and the United States in the long term. An impending conflict between Being and Washington, he argued, would jeopardize that goal.

Yet in the east, officials lamented that the French leader simply treated the United States and China as if they were essentially the same in a global power game.

The comments, the second diplomat said, were both untimely and inappropriate for putting the United States and China on an equal footing and suggesting the EU should keep a strategic distance from them both.

A Central European diplomat flatly dismissed Macron’s position as quite outrageous, while another official from the same region attributed it to an attempt to divert attention from other issues and show that France is larger than it is a reference to the protests rocking France amid Macron’s retirement. reforms.

Frustration in central and eastern Europe stems in part from a sense that the French president never clarified who would replace Washington in Europe, especially if Russia expands its war beyond Ukraine, program manager Kristi Raik said. foreign policy at the International Centre. for Defense and Security, a think tank in Estonia, a country of about 1.3 million people bordering Russia.

It’s a poignant point for the eastern half of Europe, where memories of the Soviet era linger.

We hear Macron talking about European strategic autonomy, and somehow being completely silent on the issue, which has become so clear in Ukraine, that in reality European security and defense depend very heavily on the United States, Raik said. .

Raik noted, of course, that European countries, especially Germany, are scrambling to update their armies. France has also pledged to significantly increase its defense budgets.

But these changes, she warned, will take a long time.

If Macron is to be serious about showing that he is really aiming for a Europe that can defend itself, Raik argued, he should also show that France is ready to do much more to defend Europe from Russia.

