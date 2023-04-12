US dollar struggles to find demand as markets watch US CPI data





The US dollar weakens against its main rivals after the Easter holiday. EUR/USD holds above key support despite the latest pullback. March CPI data from the US could have a significant impact on the valuation of the US Dollar.

The US dollar (USD) remains on its back on Tuesday and weakens against its main rivals as investors prepare for the highly anticipated March consumer price index (CPI) data in the United States. The US dollar index, which closed the previous four trading days in positive territory, is falling towards 102.00, reflecting the lack of demand for the currency.

Predicting the potential impact of US CPI data on the USD, “the USD downtrend may ease a bit in the near term, helped by expectations of another Fed hike next month,” TD Securities analysts said. “However, much will depend on near-term data releases, particularly the March CPI print.”

Heading into the weekend, the USD strengthened as investors began pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike in May following the upbeat report on March job. However, with trading conditions normalizing after a long weekend, US Treasury yields began to decline, making it difficult for the USD to continue outperforming its peers. Additionally, the improving risk mood appears to put additional weight on the USD’s shoulders.

Daily digest market movers: US dollar index under downside pressure on Tuesday US nonfarm payrolls rose 236,000 in March, slightly below market expectations of 240,000. The February print of 311 000 was revised up to 326,000 from 311,000. U.S. wage inflation, measured by the average hourly wage, fell to 4.2% on an annual basis, from 4.6% in February . The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, with the labor force participation rate dropping from 62.5% to 62.6%. CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate hike in May, up from 73% on Monday. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model estimate for first-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the United States rose from 1.5% to 2.2% on April 10. was not at the root of the problems surrounding the two banks that collapsed in March. On Tuesday, Willimas acknowledged that they will have to cut rates if inflation were to come down. In its World Economic Outlook report, the International Monetary Fund said it expects global real gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.8%, compared to 2.9% in the January report. The New York Fed’s latest consumer survey found that one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.7% in March from 4.2% in February. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will deliver speeches on Tuesday. Inflation in the United States, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), is expected to decline to 5.2% in March, from 6% in February. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.4% on a monthly basis, compared to February’s 0.5% rise. Technical analysis: the US dollar should continue to weaken against the euro

EUR/USD has closed in negative territory for the past two trading days and touched its lowest level in a week at 1.0830 on Monday evening. The pair, however, managed to regain momentum on Tuesday and broke above the 1.0900 zone. The pair’s short-term technical outlook remains bullish with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart holding above 50. Additionally, EUR/USD has reversed direction after approaching the 20-day simple moving average. , which currently lines up as immediate support at 1.0830.

If EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, it should face resistance at 1.0950 (static level) before targeting 1.1000 (endpoint of last uptrend, psychological level) and 1.1035 (multi-month high set in early February).

On the downside, 1.0830 (20-day MMS) lines up as first support before 1.0800 (psychological level), 1.0740 (50-day MMS) and 1.0700 (100-day MMS).

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY or USDX, is a benchmark established by the US Federal Reserve in 1973. The DXY is widely used as a tool for measuring the value of the US dollar (USD) on world markets. The index is calculated by measuring the performance of the US dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, the euro, Japanese yen (JPY), Swedish krona (SEK), British pound (GBP), Swiss franc (CHF) and the Canadian dollar. Dollar (CAD).

With 57.6%, the euro has the largest weight in the index, followed by the JPY (13.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%) and CHF (3.6%). Therefore, a sharp drop in the EUR/USD pair could help the US Dollar Index rise even if the US Dollar weakens against some of the other currencies in the basket.

US Dollar FAQ What is the US Dollar?

The US dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America and the “de facto” currency of a significant number of other countries where it is in circulation alongside local banknotes. It is the most traded currency in the world, accounting for more than 88% of all global currency turnover, an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to 2022 data. World War II, the USD took over from the British pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US dollar was backed by gold, until the Bretton Woods agreement in 1971 when the gold standard disappeared.

What is the impact of Federal Reserve decisions on the US dollar?

The most important factor impacting the value of the US dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: ensuring price stability (controlling inflation) and promoting full employment. Its main tool to achieve these two objectives is to adjust interest rates. When prices rise too quickly and inflation exceeds the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed raises rates, helping the value of the USD. When inflation falls below 2% or the unemployment rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the greenback.

What is quantitative easing and how does it affect the US dollar?

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more dollars and adopt quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed dramatically increases the flow of credit into a stalled financial system. This is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks are not lending to each other (for fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to fight the credit crunch that happened during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more dollars and using them to buy US government bonds mainly from financial institutions. QE generally leads to a weaker US dollar.

What is quantitative tightening and how does it affect the US dollar?

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process by which the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal of maturing bonds it holds in new purchases. It is generally positive for the US dollar.

