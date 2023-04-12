The United States Women’s National Team will take on Wales in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Preliminary Match Presented by Visa on July 9 in San Jose, California.





CHICAGO (April 11, 2023) The United States Women’s National Team will play their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener, presented by Visa, on Sunday, July 9, in San Jose, Calif., against the Country of Wales, marking the first-ever meeting between the two countries in women’s football.

The match at PayPal Park will begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT in English and Universo, Peacock and Telemundo in Spanish. The pre-match show on TNT will begin at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET and the match will be followed by a special on-field send-off ceremony, giving fans a chance to cheer on the team as they get on. kicks off on their journey to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wales will be the 56th different country the USWNT has faced in its history and the 30th in Europe.

When the 2023 World Cup roster meets for the first time in San Jose, it will mean a lot of hard work from coaches, players and staff over the past few years to get to that point, so we “We were really looking forward to having an exciting, productive camp and playing one last game to polish some things before leaving for New Zealand,” said USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski. For everyone involved, the opportunity to be part of a World Cup doesn’t come around very often, so we’ll make sure to enjoy and enjoy every moment we have together.

TICKETS

Presales for the game will start on Monday May 1st and the public sale will start on Monday May 8th. Subject to remaining ticket availability, groups of 20 or more can order from ussoccer.com beginning Tuesday, May 9.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund are eligible for one-on-one customer assistance and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR US SOCCER INSIDER

To have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming US Football Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

TICKET PRESALE SCHEDULE FOR USWNT vs WALES MATCH ON JULY 9

Sales calendar

Presale date and start time

Circle Insiders presale

Monday May 1 | 10 a.m. PT

VIP Insiders presale (VIP Insiders)

Tuesday May 2 | 10 a.m. PT

Presale of Premium Insiders (Premium Insiders and Premium Family)

Wednesday May 3 | 10 a.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes Season Ticket Members Thursday, May 4 | 10 a.m. PT

Standard Insiders presale

Friday May 5 | 10 a.m. PT

Visa presale (Visa cardholders only)

Sunday May 7 | 10 a.m. PT

Public sale

Monday May 8 | 10 a.m. PT

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa has made special arrangements for Visa cardholders to participate in a pre-sale of tickets. The Visa presale is available from Sunday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT through Monday, May 8 at 8:00 a.m. PT through the purchase links on ussoccer.com. As US Soccer’s preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Additional Notes: Wales narrowly missed qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, losing a first leg in the second round of the UEFA qualifiers 2-1 in extra time against Switzerland. Rhiannon Roberts scored in the 19th minute of that game, but Switzerland equalized in the 45th minute and won the game in spectacular fashion in the 121st minute to avoid the imminent penalty cry. Welsh midfielder Jessica Fishlock, one of her country’s most legendary players, has played in every NWSL season, all for OL Reign. This will be the USWNT’s 12th appearance in San Jose, with the first six taking place at historic Spartan Stadium. USA have played at the Earthquakes home of San Jose four times, winning all four games, and most recently played in San Jose in May 2019 against South Africa, but that match was at Levis Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. . The USWNT has a long history of players with ties to the San Francisco Bay Area and in the current player roster there are many former Stanford University players (Alana Cook, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Andi Sullivan, Catarina Macario, and Tierna Davidson), Alex Morgan attended UC Berkeley, and Sofia Huerta and Julie Ertz attended Santa Clara University. The only current players from the Bay Area are Girma, who is from San Jose, and Davidson, who grew up in Menlo Park. The game will be the 52nd for the USWNT in the state of California which has hosted more games than any other state, a stat made more interesting by the fact that American women played no games in California until 1996, 11 years after the program. begin. During the World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to August 20. 20 in 10 stadiums across nine host cities — five in Australia and four in New Zealand — the United States will open the Group E game against Vietnam on July 22 at Auckland’s Eden Park/Tmaki Makaurau, which will also serve as the venue for the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Cup on July 20 when New Zealand take on Norway. The United States next face the Netherlands on July 27 at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara, followed by Portugal on August 1 at Eden Park in Auckland/Tmaki Makaurau.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/04/uswnt-will-face-wales-on-july-9-in-san-jose-calif-in-world-cup-send-off-match-presented-by-visa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related