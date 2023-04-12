Leaked Pentagon documents provide insight into US intelligence officials monitoring China





Hong Kong CNN —

A set of highly classified Pentagon documents that have leaked online in recent weeks in an apparent major security breach reveal US intelligence gathering on its key partners, adversaries and competitors, including China.

Many documents relate to the battlefield in Ukraine and the Russian war effort, some showing how deeply the United States penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group.

But a handful of documents that provide only a snapshot of US intelligence gathering also indicate that some of the intelligence defense officials are rallying on China, the country that Washington has seen as the most serious long-term challenge. for the international order.

CNN reviewed 53 leaked documents, all of which appear to have been produced between mid-February and early March.

Many of the documents, which US officials say are authentic, bore markings indicating they were produced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff intelligence, known as J2, and appear to be documents of ‘information.

The documents reviewed by CNN contain more references to Russian activities than to China, but they contain information about US intelligence gathering on Beijing’s activities, particularly in relation to US concerns about potential involvement of China in the war in Ukraine.

A key mention of China in the intelligence relates to a long-standing US concern that China, a close Russian strategic partner, is providing support for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine.

An entry in a document says China could use Ukrainian strikes on targets deep inside Russia as an opportunity to make NATO the aggressor, and could increase its aid to Russia if it deems that the attacks were significant.

China would react more strongly and most likely increase the scale and scope of the materiel it is willing to provide Russia if Ukrainian strikes hit a location of high strategic value or appeared to target senior Russian leaders, the document said.

A significant Ukrainian attack using weapons from the United States or NATO members would likely be taken by Beijing as an indication that Washington was directly responsible for the escalation of the conflict and could possibly be further justification for China to provide a lethal aid to Russia, according to the document.

US officials have repeatedly and publicly warned Beijing against aiding Russia for its war effort and said earlier this year that China was considering providing the Kremlin with lethal aid.

The United States and its allies have not said China has provided such aid, and Beijing has denied that claim. However, it has strengthened its economic ties with Russia over the past year. CNN has contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment.

US officials have already said they don’t want to give Ukraine long-range missile systems, fearing kyiv will use them to strike inside Russia. Ukraine has pledged not to use US-supplied weapons for this purpose.

Ukraine generally does not comment on questions about its involvement in the limited number of attacks that have taken place in Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since the start of the war.

China’s Foreign Ministry responded to a question about the leaked documents at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, saying media coverage of them showed the US was carrying out covert and indiscriminate surveillance of other countries, including including their allies.

The United States should explain this to the international community, spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Additional references to China in the documents show that the United States monitors China’s weapons development and naval activity.

Noted is a Feb. 25 flight test of an in-development DF-27, which he describes as an intermediate-range ballistic missile-class hypersonic multirole glide vehicle. The weapon has a high probability of penetrating US missile defense, the document says.

Missiles equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles are designed to fly more than five times the speed of sound and can maneuver in flight, making them nearly impossible to shoot down, experts say. China is considered one of the most advanced hypersonic weapons development programs in the world.

Another entry includes notes on a recent People’s Liberation Army Navy deployment, which the document says was the first time the assault ship carrying Yushen LHA-31 helicopters was included in a deployment of extended area.

Other documents suggest that the United States collects information on how other countries interact with China using signals intelligence.

Signals intelligence includes intercepted communications and is broadly defined by the National Security Agency as intelligence derived from electronic signals and systems employed by foreign targets, such as communications systems, radars, and intelligence systems. weapons.

A document attributed to a signals intelligence report said the Jordanian Foreign Ministry planned in late February to assure Beijing of its interest in pursuing economic ties, after Beijing complained that Chinese companies were not involved in rolling out the country’s 5G network.

Another said Nicaragua was negotiating with a Chinese company to build a deep-sea port on its Caribbean coast, attributing the information to signals intelligence.

The brief also stated, without providing a source, that Nicaragua would likely consider offering naval access to Beijing in exchange for economic investments. China has not said it wants to acquire an overseas base or military access into the country, he added.

The Department of Justice said it was investigating how the documents ended up on social media sites.

The US Department of Defense, in a statement released over the weekend, said it was continuing to review and assess the validity of the documents, while organizing an interagency effort to assess their impact on the United States and its allies and partners.

