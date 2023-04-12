US Proposes Options to Cut Colorado River Water – CalMatters





In summary

One option would override California’s water rights and split the cuts evenly between California, Nevada and Arizona, which would be a blow to Imperial Valley farmers.

The Biden administration today proposed alternatives to reduce Colorado River water allocations to southwestern states, including one that would significantly reduce the amount of water delivered to Southern California.

One of the three options would retain California’s historic, century-old water rights, while another would nullify them and split the water delivery cuts evenly between California, Nevada and Arizona. The equal share option would be a blow to Imperial Valley farmers while benefiting other states.

The river, which supplies water to 40 million people in seven states, has shrunk during the mega-drought in the West, with its main reservoirs, Mead and Powell, approaching record levels and is expected to eventually run out of water unless user states reduce their consumption.

The Home Office’s draft environmental impact statement comes after years of debate over how best to allocate water cuts. It would be the first time the federal government has stepped in to allocate water from the Colorado River, which has always been allocated based on historical water rights. A final decision from the Interior Department is expected in August, after a public comment period, and will affect the 2024 operation of Glen Canyon and the Hoover Dams.

California receives the most from the Colorado River of any state, with an annual entitlement of 4.4 million acre-feet. About 2.5 million acre-feet goes to the Imperial Irrigation District, one of the nation’s largest agricultural areas and a major producer of alfalfa and lettuce. Much of the rest goes to the Metropolitan Water District, which supplies imported water to Southern California cities.

Cuts in water deliveries to the three states will amount to about 2 million acre-feet next year. (One foot of an acre equals 326,000 gallons.)

In one option presented in the federal report, the reduction in water deliveries from the Colorado River is based primarily on the priority of water rights, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. That option would be easy for the Imperial Irrigation District, which holds the most water rights, while cities in Arizona and Nevada would be hit hard by the cuts. This system of first-come, first-served water rights has become a hot spot of contention among water users.

Another option would negate the historically bulletproof rights held by the Imperial Valley. Under this option, benefit cuts would be split in the same percentage among the three states. This includes incremental shortages that increase in elevation as Lake Meads decreases and greater shortages in the lower basin in 2025 and 2026 compared to 2024. Under this option, California would be most affected and expected to give up the most water.

The Imperial Irrigation District, which serves farms in the southeast corner of the state, applauded the option that respects its superior water rights and opposed the equal-cut alternative.

Alternatives that circumvent long-standing water rights, and the agreements and laws put in place to remedy this situation, have the potential to jeopardize existing long-standing partnerships with the California Water Agency. and billions of dollars in long-term planning investments that have ensured the resilience of the state’s water supply for more than two decades, the statement said.

“Neither of the alternatives for action presented today are ideal. Both include significant supply cuts… There is a better way to manage the river.”

Adel Hagekhalil, MetropoliTan Water District of Southern California

The Metropolitan Water District, which provides imported water to 19 million Southern Californians, opposed both options.

“Based on our initial assessment…neither of the course alternatives presented today are ideal. Both include significant supply cuts that would harm Metropolitan and our partners across the basin. There is a better way to manage the river,” said Adel Hagekhalil, chief executive of the Metropolitan Water District.

He added that the federal government’s plan “is a powerful indication of what could happen if we fail to reach a consensus. We must continue to work to develop a short-term consensus plan, while collaborating to develop long-term solutions that will ensure that the rivers are sustainable, such as increasing agricultural and urban water efficiency.

The third option presented by the federal government is a no-action plan, maintaining the status quo for water use and exports, which is considered an unlikely choice given the emergency conditions.

Last summer, federal officials warned the three states that if they failed to reach an agreement to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet each year, the government would impose its own measures. At the start of this year, six of the states had drawn up a plan, with California proposing a separate proposal. The multi-state plan would have meant a reduction of more than a million acre-feet per year for California, while its own plan proposed to cut 400,000 acre-feet per year, the Imperial Irrigation District taking 250,000.

Federal officials said the draft report follows months of intensive discussions and collaborative work with basin states and water commissioners, the basin’s 30 tribes, water managers, farmers and irrigators, municipalities and other stakeholders.

Failure is not an option, Undersecretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement.

The Colorado River Basin provides water to over 40 million Americans. It powers hydroelectric resources in eight states, supports western agriculture and farming communities, and is a critical resource for 30 tribal nations, he said.

Virtually no one disputes that the Colorado River has been heavily overused, with users diverting far more water than the river produces. Water supply experts say that if deep cuts are not implemented soon, its reservoirs could run out of water within just a few years.

State-by-state rights were codified in the historic Colorado River Compact of 1922. When Mexico was later added to the water allocation system, total rights amounted to 16.5 million acre-feet per year. While in most years consumption is below that of about 13 million acre-feet, it is still significantly above the average river production of about 11 million acre-feet, which has declined due climate change and drought.

JB Hamby, chairman of the Colorado River Board of California, said the wet winter has improved the near-term outlook for river-dependent states. He said the river could produce more than 14 million acre-feet of water this year.

“So the worst-case scenario going into this process is much less severe in nature than what we envisioned just a few months ago,” Hamby said.

Learn about water Reduced Colorado River water, except for California

Two other states, but not California, will face Colorado River water cuts in 2023 as the federal government ramps up its drought response. But a deal remains elusive.

Growers prepare to forgo Colorado River water

Water from the Colorado River has transformed the Imperial Valley Desert into one of California’s most productive agricultural regions. But now producers will have to sacrifice 10% of their supply due to river supply shortages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calmatters.org/environment/2023/04/colorado-river-water-cuts-california/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related