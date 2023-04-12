Leaked US documents may have come from outside the Pentagon: sources





The leak of dozens of US documents containing in some cases what the Department of Defense calls “sensitive and highly classified material” may have come from outside the Pentagon, Fox News has learned, based on conversations with various US actors. defense and defence. intelligence officials.

On Tuesday, 53 documents were posted online, many of them dated February 23 and March 1.

Department of Defense briefings, which are typically distributed to between 1,000 and 5,000 people with the proper security clearances, include details about the war in Ukraine and battlefield assessments, and are usually broadcast electronically on secure iPads.

If these documents are printed, investigators can know where they were printed from because the pages must go through secure printers which are often numbered.

SOUTH KOREA SAYS LEAKED PENTAGON DOCUMENT SUGGESTING SPYING IS FALSE AND ALTERED ON US: REPORTS

A Pentagon team “continues to review and assess the veracity of photographed materials circulating on social media sites,” officials said. (STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Separately, among the classified documents posted online, there is also highly classified information that was not part of any of the Department of Defense’s briefing books, Fox News has learned.

This intelligence appears to be produced by other US agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

LEAKED PENTAGON DOCUMENTS DARK PAINT IMAGE OF UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE SUPPLIES

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby warned against sharing allegedly leaked documents.

This information is not readily available to those in the Pentagon and its inclusion suggests that the leak may have come from outside the Pentagon.

On Monday, Chris Meagher, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said the Department of Defense was working “around the clock to review the scope and scale of distribution, assessed impact and our measures to ‘mitigation’ following the release of the documents to the public.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is pictured speaking in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2023. Politicians from his country speak on the documents. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Bloomberg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“The Department of Defense’s highest priority is the defense of our nation and our national security. We will not go into the validity of the purported documents posted online, but a Pentagon team continues to review and assess the veracity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and which in some cases appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” he said.

“These photos appear to show documents of a similar format to those used to provide daily updates to our senior leadership on Ukraine and Russia-related operations, as well as other intelligence updates. Some of these images appear to have been edited,” Meagher added. “We have been in close contact with the White House and with inter-agency partners on this issue, and an inter-agency effort has been put in place with a focus on assessing the impact that these photographed materials could have on American national security and on our allies and partners.

Milancy Harris, deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence and security, is leading the Pentagon’s internal investigation, coordinating with the DOD’s office of intelligence and security, public affairs, general counsel’s office, Legislative Affairs and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A defense official said each agency will have its own point person for the investigation and there is not yet a single person leading an interagency effort.

Fox News' Liz Friden contributed to this report.

