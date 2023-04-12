Deploying Up To 50 British Special Forces In Ukraine This Year, Suggested U.S. Drainage | army





Leaked US military documents show Britain has deployed up to 50 special forces units in Ukraine.

The documents suggest that more than half of the Western Special Forces personnel stationed in Ukraine between February and March of this year may have been British.

It is unclear what activities the special forces did and whether the number of personnel was maintained at this level.

Britain’s elite military, whose activities are usually shrouded in secrecy, is made up of several units, including the Special Air Service (SAS).

The British government has not disclosed that special forces have been operating in Ukraine since the start of the war. Prior to the Russian invasion, the British Embassy in Kiev said in June 2021 that the special forces had conducted training activities with Ukrainian forces.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has declined to disclose or respond to questions about British personnel stationed in Ukraine in recent months. However, the department said in a tweet that the leak demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy.

The unconfirmed leaked document is part of a US military secret and intelligence file posted on Discord, a platform used by gamers. The original source of this file is unknown.

The document, which has been circulating on social media and online discussion forums recently, has sparked a series of media reports, primarily about US military and intelligence assessments of the war in Ukraine.

Some of the files shared online appear to have been manipulated, but US news outlets, including the New York Times, reported that US officials admit that many of the documents are genuine and were initially shared online without alteration.

The Guardian reviewed some of the leaked documents, which contain pictures updated at least twice daily, relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The markings on the documents suggest they are prepared for senior US defense officials.

The two daily updates marked secret appear to have been created in February and March of this year. It includes updates on US and NATO allies’ military operations, logistics, arms delivery, and training of Ukrainian forces.

In a section titled UKR’s US/NATO SOF, the document appears to list the number of Western special forces stationed in Ukraine. The documents appear to be dated February and March 2023.

According to the file, US officials at the time estimated that 50 of the 97 special forces members from NATO countries operating in Ukraine were British. This is much higher than the United States and France, which said they deployed 14 and 15 special forces, respectively.

The document appears to provide a partial snapshot of the US military’s assessment of the state of the war and its allied support for Ukraine. It contains no information about the purpose of British or other special forces dispatches.

Documents suggest that the special forces may form part of the NATO Special Forces Command, coordinated by the military alliance’s Special Operations Headquarters, but exact details of how the force was organized were not specified.

British special forces include several other secret armies such as the SAS, Special Boat Service, Special Reconnaissance Regiment and 18 (UKSF) Signals Regiment.

The unit that conducts covert operations and covert surveillance and reconnaissance operations is the most secretive organization in the British Army. Unlike the Ministry of Intelligence, special forces are not overseen by an external council.

Additional reporting by Dan Sabbagh

