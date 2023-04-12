Biden seeks to boost electric vehicle sales with plan to cut vehicle emissions





WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday proposed slashing emissions from new cars and trucks through 2032, which it said could mean two out of three new vehicles sold by automakers will be electric within a year. decade.

The proposal, if finalized, represents the most aggressive U.S. vehicle emissions reduction plan to date, requiring annual average pollution reductions of 13% and a 56% reduction in projected fleet average emissions from 2026 requirements. The EPA is also proposing new, tougher emissions standards for medium and heavy trucks through 2032.

The EPA predicts that the 2027-2032 model year rules would reduce more than 9 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, the equivalent of more than double the total CO2 emissions in the United States l ‘last year.

Automakers and environmentalists say the administration is moving quickly to finalize new rules by early 2024 to make it much harder for a future Congress or president to reverse them. Then President Donald Trump rolled back tough emissions limits through 2025 set under Barack Obama, but the Biden administration reversed the decision.

The agency estimates that the net benefits through 2055 of the proposal range from $850 billion to $1.6 trillion. By 2032, the proposal would cost about $1,200 per vehicle per manufacturer, but save the owner more than $9,000 on average on fuel, maintenance and repair costs over an eight-year period.

John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation representing General Motors (GM.N), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Toyota (7203.T) and others, said that “factors outside the vehicle, such as the Charging infrastructure, supply chains, grid resilience, availability of low-carbon fuels and critical minerals will determine whether EPA standards at these levels are achievable.”

The proposal is more ambitious than President Joe Biden’s automaker-backed 2021 goal of having 50% of new vehicles by 2030 be electric vehicles (EVs) or plug-in hybrids.

The Biden administration is not proposing to ban gas-powered vehicles, but wants comment on whether to extend emissions rules to 2035 and other alternatives. Some environmental groups want the EPA to set tougher rules, especially on heavy-duty trucks.

The United Auto Workers union, which has previously warned of job losses from the switch to electric vehicles, said it would review the EPA’s proposal.

“There’s no good reason electric vehicle manufacturing can’t be the gateway to the middle class that auto jobs have been for generations of unionized autoworkers. But early signs of this industry are worrisome,” the UAW said. “Forcing workers to choose between good jobs and green jobs is a false choice.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan refused to approve setting a date to end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. He stressed that the proposal is a “performance-based standard” and not an EV mandate.

“We’re not ruling out any particular technology, so to speak,” he said.

According to the EPA’s proposal, automakers would need to produce 60% electric vehicles by 2030 and 67% by 2032 to meet the requirements, compared to just 5.8% of U.S. vehicles sold in 2022 that were electric vehicles. electrical. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration plans to come up with shadow economy standards in the coming weeks.

In August, California moved to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric, but still must seek a waiver from the EPA to continue. Regan would not say how the EPA would react to a request from California. “We’ll be on the lookout for that should it happen,” he said.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito called the proposal “misguided” and said “the Biden administration has made it clear that it wants to decide for Americans what kinds of cars and trucks we are allowed to buy, lease and drive. “.

Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said the EPA’s proposal should have been tougher.

“Automakers are talking both sides of their tailpipes, promising electric vehicles while delivering mostly the same old gas guzzlers and pushing for weak, loophole-riddled rules,” Becker said.

According to the proposal, the EPA estimates that 50% of new commercial vehicles like buses and garbage trucks could be electric vehicles by 2032, along with 35% of new short-haul freight tractors and 25% of new long distance freight tractors. The rules for medium-duty vehicles are expected to cut emissions by 44% by 2026.

