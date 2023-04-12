UK weather: Winds of up to 70 miles per hour batter Northern Ireland, Wales and southern England, snow risk further north | british news





Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected to sweep across the UK.

Wet, wintry weather will bring a chilly start to Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. One covers Northern Ireland, while the other covers the entire south coast of England, most of the southeast, most of the southwest and most of south and west Wales.

Warnings urging the public to beware of “possible” travel disruptions and possible power outages are in effect through Wednesday at 8pm.

Stronger winds with severe coastal gales could hit the south and west, with forecasters saying “Western or northwest winds are expected to increase Wednesday morning and then remain strong throughout the day.”

“While wind gusts of 40-50 mph are widely expected within the alert area, some coastal areas, particularly south and west Wales and parts of Cornwall, may see wind gusts of 60-70 mph or more during Wednesday morning.

“Heavy rain or showers will be accompanied by strong winds.”

The forecaster added that if cold air blows in by Wednesday morning, “we could see an increased risk of snow in some parts of the UK, particularly in the highlands of the north”.

People have been warned to expect difficult travel conditions.

Parts of Northern Ireland may have to endure wind gusts of 45-50 mph inland and 60 mph on the northern coast by Wednesday afternoon.

Rough weather will hit Northern Ireland as US President Joe Biden visits to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement on Good Friday.

Strong winds, low temperatures, heavy rain or showers are felt in many places because of the Atlantic cyclone system that slowly moves eastward across England.

Read more: Weather Service: March was the wettest month in 40 years in the UK. Why Europe Could Repeat A Severe Drought In 2022

The Bureau of Meteorology chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said overnight snow was likely through Wednesday in parts of the Scottish Highlands.

“Wednesday there could be some disruption from strong winds, especially in the southern and western regions, with the possibility of heavy rain and snow, but the latter will be confined to the higher elevations to the north,” he said.

“Cool weather will continue with 7C to 10C in the west and 11C to 13C in the southeast. However, strong winds will make it feel colder.”

The grip of unstable conditions is expected to persist through the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy rain for many on Thursday and sustained rain in the south on Friday.

It will then become drier and brighter over the weekend, but according to forecasters, temperatures could start to rise next week.

