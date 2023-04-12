Russia blocks US smart bombs in Ukraine, leaked documents show





In December, the Pentagon began sending cutting-edge equipment to Kiev capable of converting unguided air-dropped munitions into precision-guided smart bombs capable of hitting Russian targets with greater accuracy.

Guided bombs can be launched by a variety of aircraft such as bombers and fighters, and are called Joint Direct Attack Munitions or JDAMs. The longer range version sent to Ukraine is called JDAM-Extended Range, or JDAM-ER.

But the weapons experienced higher than expected misfire rates and missed targets on the battlefield, according to a leaked slide prepared by the Joint Chiefs of Staff and confirmed by a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. discuss a sensitive issue.

In some cases, the bomb’s fuzes would not arm when launched, preventing the weapon from detonating. The Ukrainian Air Force has implemented a fix to ensure the bombs arm properly, according to the slide and the official.

The document includes a diagram of the ammunition and outlines the technical problem encountered by the weapons as well as the proposed solution. It also provides a detailed account of the weapon miss rate of several recent attacks, including dates and number of rounds needed to take out the target. However, POLITICO could not independently verify this information.

A bigger problem is that Russia is using GPS jamming to interfere with the weapons targeting process, according to the slide and another person familiar with the issue who is not part of the US government. US officials believe Russian jamming causes JDAMs, and sometimes other US weapons such as guided rockets, to miss their target.

I think there is a concern that the Russians are jamming the signal used to direct the JDAMs, which would explain why these munitions don’t work in the expected way and how they work in other war zones, said Mick Mulroy , a former Pentagon official. and retired CIA officer.

A spokesperson for Boeing, which makes the guidance kits, referred questions to the US government when asked to comment. Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn declined to comment on the contents of the leaked documents.

We have seen Ukraine use the security assistance that the United States and our partners and allies have provided with great success in the defense of their sovereign territory, Garn said. We will not discuss battle damage or intelligence assessments due to operational security considerations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/12/russia-jamming-u-s-smart-bombs-in-ukraine-leaked-docs-say-00091600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related