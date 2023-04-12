Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Toughest-Ever Pollution Standards for Cars and Trucks to Accelerate Transition to a Clean Transportation Future





Building on rapid progress and investments in clean vehicle manufacturing, including domestic manufacturing investments in the Cut Inflation Act, the EPA’s proposed standards would deliver on President Bidens’ agenda to fight against the climate crisis

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new proposals for federal vehicle emissions standards that will accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicle future and address the crisis. climatic. The proposed standards would improve air quality for communities across the country, especially communities that have borne the brunt of polluted air. Together, these proposals would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions, more than double the United States’ total CO2 emissions in 2022, while saving thousands of dollars over the life of vehicles that meet these requirements. new standards and reducing Americas dependence on approximately 20 billion barrels of imported oil.

By delivering the most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks, we’re delivering on the Biden-Harris administrations’ promise to protect people and the planet, ensuring critical reductions in dangerous air and fuel pollution. climate and ensuring significant economic benefits such as reduced fuel and maintenance costs. for families, said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. These ambitious standards are easily achievable through President Bidens’ Investment in America program, which is already driving historic progress to build more American-made electric cars and ensure Americas global competitiveness.

Since President Biden took office, the number of electric vehicle sales has tripled while the number of models available has doubled. There are more than 130,000 public chargers across the country, a 40% increase from 2020. The private sector has also committed more than $120 billion in domestic investments in electric vehicles and batteries since the president took office. Biden signed into law the Cut Inflation Act. The new standards proposed today reflect the progress and investment in manufacturing clean vehicles that has been accelerated by President Bidens’ investment program in America and complements the ongoing market shift to cleaner vehicles.

Proposed new emission standards for light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles for model year (MY) 2027 and beyond would significantly reduce climate and other harmful air pollution, unlocking significant public health benefits, including especially in communities that have borne the heaviest burden of poor air quality. At the same time, the proposed standards would reduce maintenance costs and provide significant fuel savings for drivers and truckers.

Through 2055, the EPA predicts that the proposed standards would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions (equivalent to more than double the total US CO2 emissions in 2022). The proposed standards would reduce other harmful air pollution and lead to fewer premature deaths and serious health effects such as hospitalizations due to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. By accelerating the adoption of technologies that reduce fuel and maintenance costs as well as pollution, the proposed standards would save the average consumer $12,000 over the life of a light-duty vehicle, compared to a vehicle that was not subject to the new standards. Together, the proposals would reduce oil imports by around 20 billion barrels. Overall, the EPA estimates that the benefits of the proposed standards would exceed the costs by at least $1 trillion.

Proposed standards for light and medium vehicles

The first set of proposed standards announced today, multi-pollutant emissions standards for model years 2027 and later light- and medium-duty vehicles, builds on existing EPA emissions standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks for market years 2023 through 2026. The proposal retains the proven regulatory design of previous EPA standards for light-duty vehicles, but leverages advances in clean-car technology to further reduce both climate pollution and emissions forming smog and soot.

Between 2027 and 2055, the proposal’s projected total net benefits for light and middleweights range from $850 billion to $1.6 trillion. The proposal is expected to avoid 7.3 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, equivalent to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions from the entire current U.S. transportation sector for four years and would also provide significant health benefits by reducing fine particles that can cause premature death, heart attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravated asthma and decreased lung function. The EPA’s analysis shows that serious health effects from particulate exposure will also be reduced, including lung disorders (including cancer), heart disease and premature mortality.

The EPA proposal considers a wide range of available emission control technologies, and the standards are designed to allow manufacturers to meet performance-based standards but work better for their vehicle fleets. The EPA projects that for the industry as a whole, the standards should encourage the widespread use of filters to reduce particulate emissions in gasoline and stimulate the deployment of CO2 reduction technologies for gasoline vehicles.

The proposed standards should also accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. Depending on the compliance pathways manufacturers choose to meet the standards, the EPA predicts that electric vehicles could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in the 2032 marketing year. Proposed MY 2032 light-duty vehicle standards are expected to result in a 56% reduction in target fleet average greenhouse gas emission levels compared to existing MY 2026 standards. proposed for MY 2032 medium-duty vehicles would result in a 44% reduction compared to MY 2026 standards.

Proposed standards for heavy trucks

The second set of proposed standards announced today, the Greenhouse Gas Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3, would apply to heavy-duty commercial vehicles (such as delivery trucks, garbage trucks or dump trucks, utility trucks, public transport, shuttles, school buses) and trucks generally used for transporting goods. These standards would complement the heavy-duty emissions criteria standards for marketing year 2027 and beyond that the EPA finalized in December 2022 and represent the third phase of the EPA’s clean truck plan.

These Stage 3 greenhouse gas standards maintain the flexible structure the EPA had previously designed through a robust stakeholder engagement process to reflect the diverse nature of the heavy-duty industry. Like the light- and medium-duty proposal, the heavy-duty proposal uses performance-based standards that allow manufacturers to efficiently achieve compliance based on the composition of their fleets.

The projected net benefits of the heavyweight proposal range from $180 billion to $320 billion. The proposal is expected to avoid 1.8 billion tons of CO2 through 2055, equivalent to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions from the entire current U.S. transportation sector for an entire year, and deliver benefits health benefits by reducing other pollutants from these vehicles. The standards would result in improved air quality across the country, and those who live near major roads and are disproportionately exposed to pollution from vehicles and heavy activities, which often include populations at low-income and communities of color would benefit most directly.

Investing in the Future of Clean Transportation in America

The proposed standards align with commitments made by automakers and U.S. states as they plan to accelerate clean vehicle technologies in light- and medium-duty vehicle fleets over the next 10 to 15 years. Car and truck manufacturers are moving towards the inclusion of electric vehicles as an integral and growing part of current and future product lines, leading to a growing diversity of clean vehicles for consumers.

These developments are bolstered by President Bidens’ investments in America, which are providing unprecedented resources to support the development and market of clean vehicle technologies and associated infrastructure and represent significant investments in expanding manufacturing, sale and use of zero-emission vehicles. As these technologies advance, battery costs continue to drop and consumer interest in electric vehicles continues to grow. President Bidens’ legislative achievements also support essential clean electricity generation and clean hydrogen generation needed to decarbonize transportation. The EPA has taken this rapid innovation into account in its assessment that stricter emissions standards are achievable.

EPA proposals are informed by strong and inclusive stakeholder engagement with industry, workers, advocates and community leaders. The EPA proposals will be published in the Federal Register and available for public review and comment, and the agency will continue to engage with the public and all interested stakeholders as part of the rulemaking process.

Proposed Rule: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles Phase 3

Proposed rule: Multi-pollutant emission standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles of model years 2027 and later

More information on environmental justice and transportation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/biden-harris-administration-proposes-strongest-ever-pollution-standards-cars-and The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

