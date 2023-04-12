Gold shines as US rate hike pause bets gather pace





US CPI below estimates, core in line with estimatesDollar down 0.7%, yields slip Market bets on 25bp Fed hike in May, pause in June

April 12 (Reuters) – The price of gold jumped on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could halt policy tightening after a likely interest rate hike in May.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,014.39 an ounce as of 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), after rising 1.3% earlier. US gold futures settled up 0.3% at $2,024.90.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in March after rising 0.4% in February. But in the 12 months to March, core CPI gained 5.6%, after rising 5.5% on the same basis in February.

“The risks of not raising rates enough far outweigh excessive tightening, so the Fed will likely go ahead with the quarter-point rate hike, the core justifies it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“There is still a huge amount of risk on the table, so gold should still see strong flows heading towards it.”

Gold rose on the back of falling dollar and US benchmark yields.

Gold jumps as signs of slowing inflation bolster bets for a possible pause in U.S. rate hikes,

Markets are now pricing in a 69% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike at the May meeting, followed by 2-to-1 bets on a break in June.

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates to tame mounting price pressures are weighing on the attractiveness of the non-earning asset.

At the Fed meeting last month, several officials considered suspending interest rate hikes amid fears of greater financial stress from the failure of two U.S. regional banks, but concluded that a High inflation remained the priority, according to the minutes.

The Fed’s decision to slow its rate hikes “is largely dependent on confirmation of economic slowdown indicators, such as a potential deterioration in the US labor market,” said Alexander Zumpfe, precious metals trader at Heraeus.

Silver gained 1.5% to $25.45 an ounce, platinum gained 2.5% to $1,019.22 and palladium rose 1.6% to $1,469.52.

